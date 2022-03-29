Samsung rules smartphone display market

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

With a 49% market share, Samsung supplies smartphone makers with as many screens as the rest of the display manufacturers combined.

The global smartphone display panel market grew by 5% last year, to a revenue of $46-billion, with Samsung taking almost half the market. According to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Display Panel Market Share Q4 2021: Samsung Display Achieves 50 Percent Share”, it supplied twice as many smartphone screens as the second and third largest players combined.

According to Strategy Analytics research, the smartphone display panel recorded more than 5% annual revenue growth. Samsung Display dominated the market with 49% revenue share followed by BOE Technology with 16% and LG Display with 8% in 2021. The report estimates that the top-three display panel vendors captured nearly 72% revenue share in the global smartphone display panel market.

Says Jefferey Mathews, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, “OLED display panels saw increased adoption in the supply chains of leading smartphone OEMs. We note more than 600 million OLED panels for smartphones were shipped to OEMs. The OLED segment continued to see strong momentum in terms of customer demand. However, the shortage of display driver ICs and increasing BOM restricted the growth of the OLED segment and allowed LCD panels to capture volumes.”

“Smartphone Display Panel technology is set to be a strong point of differentiation this year,” says Stephen Enwistle, vice president of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics. “We forecast intense competition for OLED displays as leading smartphone OEMs continue to seek more display suppliers to counter cost and supply challenges.”