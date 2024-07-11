Samsung unfolds the next big screens

Galaxy AI meets the foldable format as the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 gain new artificial intelligence capabilities.

The two new smartphones were launched, along with the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris on Wednesday.

While the Ring will not be coming to South Africa or the rest of the African continent this year this year, it joins the foldables in heralding a new phase of AI functionality in users’ hands.

Samsung ushered in the era of mobile AI in January, when it announced Galaxy AI as the defining feature of the new S24 range. It has subsequently been rolled out to Galaxy devices released in the last two years.

With the introduction of the new Galaxy Z series, Galaxy AI has been fully adapted to the foldable format, enabling “a range of unique mobile experiences” according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow and the FlexMode maximise AI capabilities on the Fold6 and Flip6.

“Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to be a pioneer in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era,” said TM Roh, president and head of the mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics. “Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world.”

Samsung has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z devices yet, using a symmetrical design with straight edge to provide an aesthetically sleek finish. More significantly, given usability criticisms of the Fold5’s front screen, a new screen ratio on the Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience.

The dual rail hinge structure is further supported by a strengthened folding edge, better distributing the shock of external impacts. Enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength. The latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminium and Corning GorillaGlass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, one of the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU and NPU performance.

The processor is optimised for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance. An upgraded cooling system maximises performance with a larger vapour chamber on the Z Fold6 and, for the first time, a vapour chamber on the Flip6.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, said: “Galaxy AI comes with the iconic form factor of Galaxy Z Series, unleashing powerful AI-enabled use cases which can transform the way users interact with their foldable devices on a daily basis, thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and its on-device AI capabilities. Our premium processor also delivers chart-topping camera capabilities, console-defying gaming, and top-of-the-line connectivity to power the experiences consumers want.”

Samsung provided the following information on the new devices and their AI capabilities:

Galaxy Z Fold6

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity. Note Assist on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes.

Plus, a newly embedded transcript feature enables transcription, translation and summarising of voice recordings directly in Notes. Texts in PDF files can be translated and overlaid perfectly through PDF overlay translation feature in Notes – and it even supports text in images and graphs.

A newly added Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. For social media in particular, the Composer creates text that reflects your tone by analysing previous posts. Additionally, the S Pen experience is expanded further meeting with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6’s screen. All-new Sketch to image allows you to create more sophisticated art pieces by generating image options when you simply sketch or draw on the photos in Gallery or Note screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 enables you to evolve the way you work, play and stay informed thanks to Samsung’s longstanding partnership with Google. The latest Google Gemini app is fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series, providing your own AI-powered assistant right on your phone. By simply swiping the corner of the screen or saying, “Hey Google”, you can bring up Gemini’s overlay and get help with writing, learning, or planning.

Gemini is integrated with some of your favourite Google apps, making it easy to organise a perfect travel itinerary by getting real-time flight and hotel booking information – and explore famous landmarks and the best routes to get there using Google Maps.

When you want detailed information about a K-pop music video while watching YouTube on Galaxy Z Fold6’s large screen, you can access Gemini overlay in the multi-window split screen to ask questions. If you’re curious about who the artist is in the video, just long press the home button and circle, highlight, or tap on screen – and Circle to Search will offer instant search results.

Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximising its unique dual screen form factor, Interpreter comes with a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions.

It also offers one-way translation, so you can easily understand when listening during lectures or any other type of presentation. Live Translate, which translates phone calls directly on your device in real-time, is also now being extended beyond Samsung’s own native calling app to a selection of popular third-party apps.

From capturing to editing to viewing, AI-powered ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the next level. The advanced editing experience with Photo Assist on the large screen helps to effortlessly create professional-grade content. Portrait Studio creates a variety of different portrait styles such as 3D cartoon or watercolour for more creative possibilities.

And if you want to enjoy every second with a more detailed view, Instant Slow-mo allows you to instantly slow a video by generating additional frames while maintaining a smooth viewing experience. You also have the option of saving or directly sharing your videos with friends and family so they can enjoy them as well. Not only does Galaxy Z Fold6 allow you to create content, it allows you to enjoy it too.

Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapor chamber for the ability to game for longer, while still maintaining performance. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are brought to life on a 7.6-inch screen that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600nit to deliver more immersive gaming.

Galaxy Z Flip6

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just optimised for portability, but it offers a range of new customisation and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment. The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow has been enhanced yet again, enabling AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device.

And for those communications on-the-go, you can reply to texts with Suggested replies which analyses your latest messages to suggest a tailored response. With Galaxy AI, you can get the most out of your pocket-sized device and many of these convenient features exist on FlexWindow.

FlexWindow provides access to Samsung Health updates and notifications and also allows you to select the next track you want to listen to on your music widget. Plus, FlexWindow offers more Widgets than ever and allows you to check information from multiple Widgets simultaneously.

It wouldn’t be Galaxy Z Flip without a variety of ways for you to customise your device either. With the AI-powered Photo Ambient, a wallpaper can change in real-time based on the time and weather. You can also easily create a unified look and feel with suggested screen layout options by analysing your wallpaper — such as moving the clock and changing the frame colour to ensure the background image stands.

Creativity also goes beyond FlexWindow. FlexCam continues to offer the most versatile camera experience and unlocks new creative options. With the new Auto Zoom, FlexCam automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. That way, you don’t have to choose between your friends or an incredible backdrop being in the shot – and it’s all hands-free.

New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures. The new 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom for noise-free photos, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom. Nightography, enhanced with video HDR allows you to capture more brilliant videos — even in dim lighting — and goes further by partnering with popular social apps as well.

The night capturing feature is now available in-app on Instagram, so you can take amazing photos at night and message or share them directly from within the app. You can continue using all the creative and customisable features of Galaxy Z Flip6 without worrying about battery life either, with longer usage time made possible by hardware and software optimisation.

Security

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

In the era of AI, Samsung’s commitment to empowering you with choice over your device settings is stronger than ever, which is why you have full control over how you allow your data to enhance AI experiences through Galaxy AI settings.

As an added layer of protection, Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption when you backup, sync or restore your data with Samsung Cloud. The new Galaxy Z series is also backed by Samsung’s expansive list of security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, passkeys, Secure Wi-Fi, and Private sharing in Quick Share.

Galaxy Buds3 Series

With the power of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Buds3 series brings a new communication experience. If you’re attending a class in a foreign language, you can turn on Interpreter in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 with Galaxy Buds3 series plugged into your ears. This will allow you to hear the lecture translated directly through your Galaxy Buds, removing language barriers that may exist in your studies. Also, simply saying two words through Voice Command allows you to control functions like playing or stopping music without manually touching the earbuds or a connected smartphone.

Sound can also be intelligently optimised, regardless of how you wear your Galaxy Buds. The microphones in the Buds3 series analyse both internal and external sound in real time to enhance sound and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) quality through Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. And if you are listening to music, your Galaxy Buds3 Pro will constantly collect and identify surrounding sound and automatically adjust the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment through Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect and Voice Detect, all for your convenience.

Built upon a variety of collected statistical data, the Galaxy Buds3 series comes with a new computational design boasting a comfortable fit. The premium blade design also targets style-centric consumers with an ultra-sleek and modern style complemented with Blade Lights.

This new design enables a more intuitive physical experience by allowing you to control the device by simply pinching or swiping up or down on the blade, thereby offering convenience and tasteful aesthetics at the same time. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro offer two purpose-built design options. Galaxy Buds3 Pro is Canal Type for those looking for immersive sound, while Buds3 is Open Type for people who prefer to use the device in a variety of situations for an extended period of time.

To deliver a premium audio experience, Galaxy Buds3 Pro is equipped with advanced hardware. Galaxy Buds3 Pro comes with enhanced 2-way speakers with planar tweeter for sophisticated, precise high range sound production, and Dual Amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound experience on the go. And now, thanks to Ultra High Quality Audio that supports a doubled sampling rate with SSC codec, you can listen to a high-resolution audio source as it was intended and enjoy every sound in superb detail.

This level of sound quality extends to phone calls, too. With a pre-trained model based on machine learning, the Galaxy Buds3 series is now able to restore the original voice of the speaker in various noise environments while also providing a rich and natural call — similar to the high-quality calls of smartphones — with the Super-Wideband Call feature.

Not only is the Galaxy Buds3 series created to provide the premium audio experience, but it is also designed to do more with less for people and the planet. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro feature several components in the cradle and earbuds that use recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets or water barrels. Every Galaxy Buds3 series is packaged in a packaging box made with 100% recycled paper material.

Galaxy Ring (not available in Africa)

With Galaxy Ring, you can enjoy around-the-clock support that is customized to your needs and becomes more powerful over time thanks to the advanced technology of Galaxy AI. All data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform without a subscription. Starting with sleep, the foundation of wellness, Galaxy Ring features Samsung’s extensive sleep analysis and a powerful sleep AI algorithm to help you easily understand your sleep patterns and build better habits. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate4 provide a detailed and accurate analysis of sleep quality. With Cycle Tracking, you can better track your menstrual cycle through overnight skin temperature monitoring.

Holistic insights and motivational encouragement are provided by Samsung Health via metrics from the Galaxy Ring to help you get the most out of your day. It starts with Galaxy AI, which generates a detailed report viewable on Samsung Health that includes various health metrics. New Energy Score, a Galaxy AI enabled feature, enhances your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life, so you can utilise recommendations based on your current physical state to focus your daily efforts on making improvements. This score is calculated by evaluating your physical conditions across four significant factors: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability. Additionally, you can receive personalized messages aimed at enhancing your well-being across all areas of your health journey, thanks to Wellness Tips, which is driven by comprehensive data and individual interests.

Galaxy Ring also supports broader everyday wellness monitoring, allowing you to stay informed about your heart health with Heart Rate Alert. This feature provides instant notifications regarding unusually high or low heart rates in real-time via the Samsung Health app. You can gain additional details about your heart rate including beats per minute, time start, and time duration with Live Heart Rate Check. Galaxy Ring also helps you maintain an active lifestyle and stay motivated with automatic walking and running tracking via Auto Workout Detection, and daily fitness reminders with Inactive Alert. In addition, you can easily take photos or dismiss your alarm on compatible Galaxy smartphones with a double pinch via Gestures, and find the location where your Galaxy Ring was last connected to your Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring on Samsung Find.

​Availability

This Galaxy Z series are available for pre-order, with fulfilment starting from 25 July 2024. The Galaxy Z Fold6 with 256GB is priced at R43,499, the Galaxy Z Flip6 256GB at R25,999. The, Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colour options.

The new Galaxy Buds3 series is available in two colours, Silver and White, and will be available from R3999