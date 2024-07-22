Knox protects phones’ hardware and software

The stare of the art mobile security system has been integrated into the new Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G.

Our smartphones serve us as more than just digital companions, as they hold and safeguard our personal and private information. This is why their level of security is and should be a priority for all.

Samsung, one of the leading innovators in the mobile industry, has consistently raised the bar when it comes to security. With the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting user data with advanced security features, spearheaded by the company’s respected Knox Security platform.

In today’s interconnected world, at any given moment, our smartphones contain a treasure trove of personal and sensitive information. From banking details and passwords to intimate conversations and photos, our devices hold a collection of data that must be shielded from prying eyes and malicious characters. With cyber threats on the rise, the need for robust mobile security has never been more critical.

At the forefront of Samsung’s security arsenal is Knox Security, a multi-layered platform designed to protect both our phone’s hardware and software. The Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G are fortified by Knox Security, promising users a secure mobile experience from the moment they power on their devices.

One of the standout features of Knox Security is its ability to safeguard user data even in the event of loss or theft. With the correct lock screen credentials, only the rightful owner can access their data, providing some peace of mind in the face of potential threats.

In addition to traditional passcodes and patterns, the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G offer advanced biometric authentication options, including fingerprint recognition and facial recognition. These cutting-edge technologies not only enhance convenience but also bolster security by adding an extra layer of protection that is uniquely tied to each user.

The mobile landscape is constantly evolving, with new threats emerging regularly. In response, Samsung has ensured that the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G benefit from regular security updates, so that the devices remain fortified against the latest vulnerabilities and exploits. By staying proactive in addressing potential risks, Samsung says, it “demonstrates its unwavering commitment to providing users with a secure mobile experience that also empowers them to embrace the full potential of their devices without compromising on safety”.