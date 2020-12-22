Samsung leads CES innovation awards

Samsung leads the CES honours parade for best innovations of the year for its updated Galaxy Buds+ and recently announced Note 20 line of smartphones. The Buds+ won in the headphones and personal audio category, while the Note 20 took honours for mobile devices and accessories. No other company that will be present at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 was awarded for more than a single category.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organisers of CES, announced the CES 2021 innovation awards honourees this week. The announcements were made ahead of the first all-digital CES 2021, set to take place from 11 to 14 January 2021. Audiences from around the world will be able to participate in CES, many for the first time, as the event usually takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Audiences will hear from the world’s leading tech innovators from their own home or office, and exhibitors will launch their latest products and host live demonstrations on a virtual platform.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition recognising the best design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. The honourees of this competition receive global recognition from industry leaders and media who use the CES Innovation Awards to identify outstanding products, upcoming trends and how companies are using technology to positively impact lives.

A panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, and engineers, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design. Honourees recognised as being the best of innovation are those rated highest across the product categories.

There were significant standouts.

ColdSnap, rated as best in the home appliances category. was awarded for its rapid freezing appliance, which produces a single serving of frozen confectionaries on-demand – and with no mess.

The ColdSnap machine accepts the company’s proprietary pods, a similar concept to coffee machine pods. These can be stored at room temperature on a shelf or pantry and then be frozen and dispensed in 120 seconds. The pods require no preparation and the ColdSnap machine does not require clean-up after using it. The ColdSnap makes single servings of ice-cream, frozen yogurt, frozen coffee, frozen smoothies and healthy shakes, and frozen cocktails.