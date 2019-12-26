Cars
SA gets live EV charge map
Drivers of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles can now plan their journeys with ease using a live map to locate available public charging stations nationwide.
The live map displays the entire network of Jaguar Powerway and GridCars supported public charging stations, and indicates the current status of each including if it’s online, offline or in use. The map also shows the time and date of the station’s last successful use, as well as a tally of that particular station’s total charge sessions to date.
Information about each charge station’s exact location with either map pin drops or GPS coordinates is also available.
Brian Hastie, Network Development Director, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa, says: “While the primary charging habit for the majority of EV drivers will be at home where it’s most convenient and cost-effective, we know that the future of electric mobility ultimately relies on a public charging network. As the rollout of public charging stations intensifies and the dots between existing locations are connected, it’s vital that EV drivers are able to view the status of chargers remotely. This live map makes that possible.”
Jaguar South Africa began the rollout of its Powerway network of public charging stations late in 2018. The Powerway includes public charging stations along frequently traveled holiday routes along the N1, N2 and N3, and at various points of convenience, such as shopping centres, in the country’s major hubs including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London and Bloemfontein.
The Powerway network also includes publicly available chargers in customer parking areas at every Jaguar Land Rover retailer in South Africa.
The majority of charging stations on the network are 60kWh fast chargers which also feature 22kWh AC fast charge ports to accommodate plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The AC standard Type 2 socket will allow charging of all EVs currently available in South Africa, while the DC charger is fitted with the CCS DC type socket used by the vast majority of EVs in SA.
The R30-million Jaguar Powerway investment, combined with the network of GridCars-supported public chargers, makes day-to-day travel as well as longer day trips and even very long journeys possible for owners of electric vehicles.
IoT meets the Internet of Cars
By ARIANA MERILL
The technological wave of the Internet of Things (IoT) is sweeping across all industries. This technology is enabling tech devices to collect, interpret, and share data with one another without the help or interference of humans. It independently studies our living patterns and uses that data to optimize our living experience. Also, connected devices can make decisions based on the data they collect. IoT is, indeed, the technological revolution we never thought we could ever witness in this century.
Today, we are going to focus our attention on the Internet of Cars. Tech giants such as Google and Apple have already given the world a taste of this new technology by incorporating Android and iOS into automobiles. Tesla, on the other hand, has already launched sustainable energy electric cars which, by the look of things, will transform transportation as we know it. With these changes, the prospects of self-driving cars replacing human drivers seem very high. In a nutshell, cars are becoming more of software-based devices than hardware, consequently being able to take care of people’s personalized needs in a more efficient manner.
Considering this advanced momentum of the progression of autonomous cars, we will most likely have completely driverless cars in the future. This will bring many benefits to our society, starting with a reduced number of accidents and increased road safety. That said, as the cars get driverless and smart, we are likely to witness many changes not only in the auto industry but also in other related industries. Car insurance and warranty premiums, for example, will change completely with the increase in road safety. Of course, the lesser the possibility of a car crashing or colliding with other cars, the longer its warranty will be.
It is true to say that innovation is an innate aspect of the automotive industry. In this regard, which new opportunities will this invasive IoT innovation bring to automobiles? Here are 5 IoT impacts that we are witnessing/about to witness on automobiles.
1. Connected cars and over-the-air (OTA) software updates
Internet of Things has made over-the-air (OTA) software updates possible. Instead of taking your car to an automobile service center for repairs, you will soon be waiting for the system to automatically update itself. In simpler terms, your car will be just like your current smartphone: You will be able to download new software and update existing applications directly to your vehicle. This is the kind of functionality that every car owner dreams of and guesses what; the auto manufacturer Tesla is already making fast-paced steps towards making it a reality.
2. IoT fleet management tools
Large fleets of autonomous cars will be easily managed using IoT fleet management tools. Important data such as fleet routes, traffic congestions, mileage, and fuel consumption will be collected and analyzed using the IoT smart connectivity devices. Performance statistics will be easily visualized and tracked using integrated cloud-based tools and software. As a matter of fact, fleet operators are already using IoT to track in real-time the exact truck location. In case of emergencies, IoT-based tools can be used to provide remote car diagnostics or even dial emergency numbers in the event that a driver fails to respond.
3. Connected roadways
IoT has also brought about Device-to-device communications, a feature that auto manufacturers are seeking to leverage in making vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications possible. As technology advances, other communications such as vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) will also be possible. These communications will make our roads safer and more accommodative. Roadways will be connected in a way that car collisions will be eliminated, pedestrians will seamlessly communicate with traffic signals, and cyclists will be alerted of safety concerns in real-time. In this context, we should not forget also the security issues, which will be quite a debatable issue for these connected cars. In such cases, one alternative will be to install VPN, and have protected usage of these devices.
In the same vein, vehicles will be relying on smart sensors to identify and avoid potential road hazards. If there is a reckless driver on the road or if there is a potential traffic delay on a given road, cars will be able to detect that and take the necessary precautions early enough.
4. Machine-readable infrastructure
Building on the point above, the automobile industry is about to witness the development of smart or machine-readable infrastructure. Of course, autonomous cars must be designed in a way that they read signals and road signs on their own in order to make driving smooth and safe. But it will be practically impossible for this to happen if the road infrastructure- lane markers, street signs, and traffic signals- will remain as they are. All these features will need radio beacons to function optimally once autonomous cars are fully adopted in our transportation system. The machine-readable road signs will definitely be connected to autonomous cars through IoT.
As a child, Ariana Merill loved to figure out how cars worked, and this has translated into her love and passion for Mechanical Engineering. For the past twelve years, Ariana has been helping communities thrive through careful monitoring and innovation of electrical and mechanical systems. Ariana also is a tech enthusiast living in New Jersey. She is a Computer Science and Engineering Graduate, specialized in Artificial intelligence. She loves to write on how AI is paving all industries.
Opel’s car front camera wins connectivity award
The front camera on Opel cars has won the Car Connectivity Award for 2019.
The Opel front camera has won the ‘Car Connectivity Award 2019’. The system, which is offered in the Astra compact, was voted into first place in the ‘price-performance stars’ category by the readers of authoritative German car magazine auto motor und sport and the podcast Moove.
The German brand’s front camera has already won many awards in previous generations and is offered as standard equipment on several model variants. It is the key component of numerous driver assistance systems such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.
“Opel has always made innovative technology available to a wide customer base”, said Vice President of Communications at Opel, Harald Hamprecht, at the prize-giving. “The popular front camera is a good example. We want to offer our customers cars that are advanced as well as safe and comfortable. The readers want the same, which is why we are particularly pleased to win this award.”
This year was the sixth time that readers of auto motor und sport and Moove have elected the winners of the ‘Car Connectivity Award’. They could choose from cars and technologies in 11 categories, e.g. ‘telephone integration’ and ‘price-performance stars’ to ‘connected e-cars’. More than 12,000 readers and users took part in this year’s election.
‘Opel Front Camera’ Functionality Explained:
Driver Assistance Systems
The Opel Front Camera operates at speeds above 60 km and monitors the area in front of the vehicle via a camera positioned on the windscreen’s upper area. This camera collects information continually, analyses it and informs the driver on required information and warning signals allowing for safer driving.
Forward Collison Alert / Follow Distance Indicator
Forward Collision Alert pre-warns of a possible front-end collision, with some Opel models automatically going into brake mode if the driver fails to act accordingly. The functionality is to pre-warn of a possible accident due to the reduction in set, safe following distance.
The Opel Front Camera calculates the distance between the driven vehicle and the vehicle ahead, and can be set to suit the driver’s preferred style of driving with green symbolising a safe distance and amber warning of a reduced safety measurement.
Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist
The Lane Departure Warning is enhanced by a Lane Keep Assist function that guides the driver via the steering wheel controls if drifting out of the designated lane is experienced – unless the correct directional indicator has been activated.
Traffic Sign Recognition
The Opel Front Camera has the capability and processing power to detect traffic signs within its Traffic Sign Assist system. This allows the driver to know what speed the current road demands, plus what category of road they are travelling on.