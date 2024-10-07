GadgetWheels
Rugged companion for every adventure
The Isuzu Mu-X stands ready to conquer any challenge, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.
I was standing at the edge of a rugged, off-road trail, the sun setting behind a mountain range. My trusty steed, the Isuzu Mu-X, stood ready to conquer.
The Mu-X might not win any beauty pageants, but it has got a rugged charm that is hard to resist. With its high ground clearance, chunky fenders, and a prominent grille, it is clear this SUV was built to tackle the toughest terrain. And while the cabin might be a bit utilitarian, it is also spacious seven-seater, and comfortable, perfect for those long road trips or weekend getaways.
Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK
The Mu-X focuses on what matters: a clear 7-inch infotainment system with cable connection to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and a physical button layout that is easy to use even when the going gets tough.
That trail barely posed a challenge.
The Mu-X comes packed with features like anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, and hill-descent control. So, whether I was conquering a steep incline or navigating a slippery descent, I could rest assured that I was in safe hands.
Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK
Hitting the Trails: This is where the Mu-X truly shines. The 3.0-liter diesel engine provides ample power, especially at low revs, making it perfect for crawling over rocks or navigating steep inclines. The four-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential is like a trusty sidekick, giving you the confidence to conquer any terrain. And let’s not forget the impressive towing capacity – this Isuzu can haul your gear for that weekend camping trip or your boat down to the river with ease.
Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK
On the potholed roads, the suspension is a bit on the stiff side, which can make for a bumpier ride on paved roads. And parking can be a bit of a challenge due to its size.
This reliable and capable SUV took me further off the beaten path than most, and prioritised functionality over fancy features.
Pricing for the Isuzu Mu-X 3.0 LSE 4X4 starts at R959,800.
* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.