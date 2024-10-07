Get ready to ditch the pump

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Electric car maker Build Your Dreams, better known as BYD, has become the second largest vehicle seller in the world, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

South Africa, buckle up for a greener, smoother ride: BYD has launched the Seal 7 in this country. The electric vehicle (EV) is as sleek as a dolphin – seriously, BYD has a Dolphin model too – and packs a punch like a superhero.

Last week it was declared by BYD that it had once again taken the EV crown from Tesla, after first beating its sales numbers in the last quarter of 2023.

BYD was founded in 1995 by Wang Chuanfu, with the slogan “technological innovations for a better life”. BYD does not only manufacture new energy vehicles (NEVs): the company also produces rechargeable batteries, electric vehicle batteries and solar panels. In 2022 BYD announced that it would no longer be manufacturing petrol vehicles and, in 2024, rolled out its 8-millionth EV.

The number one manufacturer of fuel vehicles worldwide is Toyota. This means that BYDs biggest competitor is a fuel vehicle.

Now, BYD is bringing that competitive edge to South Africa, with the lowest-cost EVs in the country.

We had the opportunity of test-driving the Seal 7 during its South African launch along the banks of the Vaal River last week, and can confirm that these electric rides are turning heads and saving the planet, one zero-emission trip at a time.

The Seal 7 boasts some serious bragging rights: it has an impressive range of between 520km and 570km, handling that hugs the curves like a champion surfer, and enough acceleration to leave fuel guzzlers in the dust. All BYD cars come with super-safe blade battery technology, so cruising can be handled with confidence.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The safety and security features of the BYD Seal range are super impressive. The vehicles come with front and side airbags, side-curtain airbags front and rear, and far-side airbags. The 360-degree camera is crisp and clear and offers a full view of the vehicles position. This means that getting in and out of tight spots is made simpler.

The real beauty of the BYD Seal 7 is the 10.25-inch infotainment screen that can be placed vertically or horizontally, depending on the driver’s preference. The vertical screen mimics a cell phone screen, making it easier for the driver to know exactly where to find the apps from the phone.

The front seats are electronic and can be adjusted to eight different positions, with the driver seat having a memory setting. Both front seats can be ventilated or heated.

BYD is not just about selling cars, it is on a mission to make South Africa a greener place. Its electric vehicles are like superheroes for the environment, fighting climate change with every silent kilometre driven. With loadshedding being a constant struggle, BYD’s electric vehicles can be charged with solar power, AC, or DC, keeping us on the road, no matter what.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Other vehicles in the auto manufacturer’s South African fleet are the BYD Dolphin and the BYD Atto 3. All BYD vehicles come with cutting edge technology that integrate with ease with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Pricing for the BYD vehicles is as follows:

Dolphin starts from R539,900, with a range of 427 km. It is officially the lowest-cost EV currently available in South Africa.

BYD Atto 3 from R768,000, with a range of 420km.

BYD Seal Lux 7 from R 999,900 with a range of 570km

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

