Rugby 22 reveals team list

Nacon and Eko Software have unveiled the list of official teams for Rugby 22, the new opus of the reference franchise in the world of rugby, which will be released on 27 January 2022 on PlayStation and Xbox.

Recognised for its know-how and experience acquired through Rugby 18 and Rugby 20, the Parisian studio has put them to good use in this new edition of the rugby game, which brings many improvements to an already complete experience. This includes an AI that is more realistic, a new difficulty mode, the faces of the star players are more lifelike thanks to the use of photogrammetry, many adjustments have been made to perfect the gameplay, and the arrival of the game on next-gen consoles.

New major national teams have been added to the Rugby license, including the Wallabies, the official Australian team, and the legendary New Zealand All Blacks, famous both for their competitive record and for the aura that accompanies them.

For more information on Rugby 22, visit http://www.ekosystem.com/games/rugby-20/index.html