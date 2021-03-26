Rotten Tomatoes cites The Invisible Man

Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in The Invisible Man, which was named Rotten Tomatoes’ best-reviewed movie in three categories: wide-release film, horror movie, and Australian film. The nail-biting horror was also the fifth best-reviewed movie overall, with a 91% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Inspired by HG Wells’ novel, The Invisible Man is adapted and directed by award-winning horror aficionado Leigh Whannell, who co-created the Saw franchise. The cast includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor); Black Reel award nominee Aldis Hodge (Underground, Hidden Figures); and BET and Teen Choice nominee Storm Reid (Euphoria, A Wrinkle in Time).

The 15th highest-grossing box office film of 2020 globally, The Invisible Man has won over 30 international awards, including Best Horror Movie and Best Actress: Horror at the Critics Choice Super Awards, and was a 2020 People’s Choice nominee for Favourite Movie.

The Invisible Man is available to stream now on Showmax.