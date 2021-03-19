Netflix’s Mank dominates Oscar nominations

With the Academy Awards around the corner, Netflix dominated the nominations with Mank, a biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The film has 10 out of the 35 nominations that Netflix received this year. The 2019 Netflix film Roma was the last time the streaming service received 10 nominations for a single film.

The story takes place in 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

