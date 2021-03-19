Connect with us

Movie of the Week

Netflix’s Mank dominates Oscar nominations

The Netflix Hollywood drama, Mank, scooped up 10 Oscar nominations for the Academy Awards, being held in April.

Published

2 hours ago

on

With the Academy Awards around the corner, Netflix dominated the nominations with Mank, a biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The film has 10 out of the 35 nominations that Netflix received this year. The 2019 Netflix film Roma was the last time the streaming service received 10 nominations for a single film.

The story takes place in 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

Watch Mank on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/mank

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 World Wide Worx

Gadget