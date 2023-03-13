Rogue Spirit releases on PC and console

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The anime-inspired 3D rogue-lite action game is available at a discount on Steam.

Stream of the Day

Rogue Spirit, an anime-inspired 3D rogue-lite action game, has now officially launched on Steam and consoles.

It is published by 505 Games and developed by Kids With Sticks, a small team of gamedev veterans with experience on The Witcher 2, Dying Light, and Hellraid: The Escape.

Gamers play as the Ghost of the Prince of the Kingdom of Midra, possess enemy characters and absorb their unique skills to fight the evil presence that has corrupted their land. For those purchasing via Steam, there is 20% off until 23 March.