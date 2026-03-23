ExpertBook Ultra laptop goes sky-high

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The new Asus Copilot+ PC features an offline AI companion, supporting a focus on minimising downtime.

Asus has launched a new premium business laptop, the ExpertBook Ultra, in South Africa. The Copilot+ PC debuted at CES 2026 and will be available in one variant from next month (April 2026).

Despite launching among the clouds on the 45th floor of Sandton’s Leonardo Hotel, the laptop grounds AI locally through an on-device companion designed to run selected functions offline.

“MyExpert is an on-device AI that you don’t even need to connect to the internet,” said Patrick Liu, Asus SA commercial product manager. “You can upload documents, and MyExpert will do the summary or you can ask it for certain stuff. But, you don’t need to worry about uploading highly confidential data.”

Liu warned about the risks of sharing sensitive information to public AI platforms like Gemini. Asus positions MyExpert as an on-device alternative that is designed to keep data local. The approach enables the use of AI tools without relying on external services. This aims to reduce exposure when handling confidential information.

MyExpert features an AI chat assistant that provides summarisation, translation, system guidance and access to warranty or repair information. A Knowledge Hub allows users to analyse documents and images through searchable queries, summaries, translations and comparisons. Advanced Tools provide cloud-based support for writing and email management, while AI ExpertMeet enables meeting transcription, real-time translation and automated task generation. File Search brings together local and cloud-based files in a single search interface.

This approach aligns with Asus’s broader focus on reliability and uptime.

Werner Joubert, Asus SA country head, told Gadget: “In the business world, if you lose seven days of productivity, it’s a big thing. So, what we’re trying to do is create zero downtime on our devices.”

He said the approach is informed by real-world cases, including schools where damaged devices can take up to 10 days to repair, leaving users without access during that period. Asus is addressing this through a combination of software, hardware and support. AI is used in the background to resolve software issues without user intervention, while on-site servicing reduces repair times by allowing technicians to diagnose faults in advance and arrive with the correct parts.

He told Gadget that device management tools enable IT teams to detect early signs of failure and replace devices before problems occur, alongside more durable hardware designed to withstand everyday use.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra specs

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors with Intel AI Boost and a dedicated NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS and 180 total-platform TOPS. The system is supported by Intel Arc graphics and up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory, with Asus ExpertCool Pro thermal technology using a triple-outlet design to improve airflow and maintain up to 50W performance in turbo mode.

The laptop features a magnesium-aluminium chassis weighing from 0.99kg and measuring 10.9mm thick. Durability is enhanced through Nano Ceramic Technology and an Excimer UV-coated keyboard designed to resist wear. A 14-inch 3K OLED anti-glare touchscreen delivers up to 1,400 nits of brightness and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, with a dual-layer structure improving efficiency and Gorilla Glass providing added protection.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth, alongside ports such as USB-A, Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 support, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device features a 70Wh battery, Dolby Atmos audio, and a 1080p IR camera with Windows Hello support.

Security is handled through Asus ExpertGuardian, enabling remote monitoring and management with BIOS and OS-level control, alongside protections aligned with NIST SP 800-193 guidelines. Additional features include a TPM 2.0 chip, Microsoft Pluton security processor and fingerprint authentication. The device is also designed with sustainability in mind, focusing on longevity, repairability and reduced environmental impact through a circular design approach.

ExpertBook Ultra pricing and availability

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra 7 32GB RAM 1TB SSD will be available at a recommended retail price of R59,999. The laptop will be available from Incredible, Takealot, Evetech, and Computer Mania.