Goodmind mushrooms promises to enhance brain activity

A new range of adaptogen products claims to reduce stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

If you’re stressed out of your mind, it would be a good time to learn about adaptogens: plants and mushrooms that help the body respond to stress, anxiety, and fatigue and they can be added to food or beverages.

Goodmind, a sub-brand of CBD specialist Goodleaf, has developed two categories of adaptogen products from mushrooms: functional mushroom capsules and functional mushroom water-soluble powder sachets. We tried the latter.

The sachets combine eight different types of adaptogenic mushrooms, which, says Goodmind, have been formulated to enhance mental capacity, improve the body’s response to stress and nourish mental wellbeing.

The water-soluble blend is conveniently portioned in an easy-to-tear sachet, which can be added to a hot drink (coffee, hot chocolate, matcha latte) or smoothie. It turns out that is a great caffeine-free alternative to tea: just add one sachet to hot water for a warm mushroom tea.

According to Goodmind, “They work their magic on a cellular level, helping to stabilise the hypothalamic, pituitary and adrenal glands – all of which are involved in the body’s stress responses.”

We can’t attest to the medical benefits, but will say that it makes for a fascinating and very different beverage.

A box of 20 sachets retails for R395, and is available in goodleaf stores as well as online at https://foragoodmind.com. It is available on a monthly subscription.