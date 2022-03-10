ROG Invitational returns to SA

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Mettlestate are back with the fourth invitational Call of Duty tournament.

Republic of Gamers and Mettlestate are back for the next iteration of the ROG Invitational. This time around, the tournament will feature the latest instalment of the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard. This team-based competitive game has taken esports by storm since its release in 2021. It managed to outsell all other releases of the year, despite only being released in September 2021. It’s no surprise that the ROG Invitational IV, alongside Intel Gaming, is broadening its scope of titles to include Call of Duty: Vanguard, as the title’s players are hungry for more quality competitive action.

The qualifiers will take place online and run for a period of 3 weeks. The top teams from the group stages will face off in the playoffs, and the top teams will battle it out for the top 3 positions in the grand finals. The grand finals will be broadcasted live to Mettlestate’s Twitch channel. The victorious vanguard will take home the winner’s share of the R25 000 prize pool.

Schedule:

Registrations: 4 – 13 March

Group stages: 14 March – 3 April

Playoffs: 4 April

Grand finals: 9 April

Soldiers, get ready to fight for freedom, glory, and an illustrious prize pool.

For more details and to register your team, head to mettlestate.com/rog-invitational-iv