New Bridgerton trailer revealed

A trailer for the second season of Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton has been revealed, ahead of the show’s release date later this month.

Netflix and Shondaland have released the official trailer and new images for Bridgerton Season 2. The new photos take a look at a fan favourite Pall Mall game from the book which appears this season on screen. Bridgerton returns for a second season on 25 March 2022.

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, season two tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love. Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

For more information, visit netflix.com/bridgerton