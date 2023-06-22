Rise with Gru

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The most recent Minions movie is perfect fare for the school holidays, as it begins streaming on Showmax.

The school holidays are upon us, and Showmax has curated a timely watchlist of award-winning films, featuring the 2023 Kids’ Choice winner for Favourite Animated Movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the untold story of one kid’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s a lonely pursuit, until Gru crosses paths with Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto, aka the Minions (voiced, as always, by Pierre Coffin, the Oscar-nominated director of the Despicable Me trilogy and Minions).

He applies to join the Vicious 6, a team of supervillains, but is rejected. Gru then decides to steal a powerful amulet from them with the help of his Minions.

The film is full of laughs, action, and heart. The Minions are as adorable as ever, and they provide plenty of comic relief. The new characters, such as Wild Knuckles and Master Chow, are also great additions to the franchise. The film’s 1970s setting is a lot of fun, and the soundtrack is full of classic hits from the era.



From Illumination (The Secret Life of Pets, Sing), Minions: The Rise of Gru also features the voices of Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Alan Arkin (Little Miss Sunshine) and Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins), among others.

You can also watch the BAFTA-nominated Minions and the Oscar-nominated Despicable Me 2 on Showmax.