Richard Hammond’s Workshop – Out now on Britbox

Richard Hammond changes gears from presenter to business owner in his new show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, exclusive to BritBox.

Exclusively to BritBox, Richard Hammond’s Workshop features the car buff taking on a new venture – restoring classic cars and motorbikes. With his trusty two-door sports car turned into a mean racer, he also announces the launch of The Smallest Cog Racing Team.

The show follows the daredevil TV presenter and legendary car buff (best known for Top Gear and The Grand Tour), as he launches his riskiest venture yet – a high-end restoration business for rare classic automobiles and motorcycles.

Hammond knows cars inside out. Business … not so much! So, with his own money and reputation on the line, and with father-and-son master mechanics Neil and Anthony Greenhouse by his side, he’s heading squarely out of his comfort zone and into the driver’s seat amid tight deadlines, exacting customers and over-the-top automotive challenges.

With intimate access to his work & home-life, the series follows every twist and turn of this painful but often very funny journey – this is Hammond as we’ve never seen him before.

Among the cars that pass through the workshop doors are: a Jensen Interceptor, a 1930’s Trike, a Bond Bug, an RS 2000 ‘fast Ford’ and an incredibly rare British supercar.

Richard Hammond’s Workshop is available to stream now on BritBox.