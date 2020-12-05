Registration opens for first ‘All-Digital’ CES 2021

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that registration is now open for the first all-digital CES 2021 – on track to become one of the largest digital events.

The world’s most influential technology event will ‘open’ its digital doors on 11 to 14 January 2021, bringing the global tech community together for next-gen product announcements, press events, and keynotes from industry visionaries.

“We’ve fully reimagined the CES 2021 experience, creating a digital platform that will inspire, engage and fuel the future of the global tech industry,” says Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “From product showcases to compelling conference programming with thought leaders, CES 2021 will be a personalised experience unlike any other. We are excited to make history with the first all-digital CES and provide a safe and efficient way to bring our industry together.”

Registration for all CES participants, including media, opens today. Attendees who register early can take advantage of the lowest pricing: $149. Starting on 4 January, the cost of registration increases to $499.

CES 2021 will feature engaging product showcases from more than 1,000 expected exhibitors. Companies include tech giants such as Accenture, Bosch, Canon, Hisense, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung Electronics, TCL, and Voxx. These will be complemented by non-traditional tech companies including Bridgestone, Caterpillar, John Deere, L’Oréal, Omron Healthcare, and Procter & Gamble.

CES keynotes will be viewed across the globe, giving the world a front-row seat to experience the future of tech. Confirmed keynote speakers include AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su, General Motors’ Mary Barra and Verizon’s Hans Vestberg. Additional CES keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

CES 2021 will follow this schedule:

11 Jan: Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences.

12-13 Jan: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.

14 Jan: CES Partner Programming.

Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates.