Realme phones arrive in SA

Realme, claimed to be the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has landed in South Africa with a promise to “revolutionise” the high-spec, low-cost market.

So far, it has been launched in 61 markets, including Kenya, China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Owned by Chinese company BBK Electronics Corporation, it is part of the same stable that houses Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus.

First launched in 2019, it targets users from the age of 18 to 25.

Gareth Clarke, Realme account lead in South Africa, says the company wants to recreate the same zesty appeal among young content creators in South Africa as it did in India and Southeast Asia. This group, he says, is “leading the charge in determining the value and direction of creative content”.

“And they are looking for cost-effective ways of creating that content, which is where realme comes in. Our smartphones are very affordable, high-tech and aesthetically pleasing to this market,” says Clarke.

The company is releasing its C-Series range, a value-for-money product line with flagship standards, leading the segment on image, storage, charging and design.

The mid-range C55, with 64-megapixel camera, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available from Takealot and MTN at a RRP of R5999.

The entry-level C30s, with a 5000 mAh battery and a 16,5” screen, is available at an RRP of R 2499 at retailers Truworths, Edgars and Woolworths.

“In other markets around the world, we have seen our devices gain traction among young consumers looking for a top-quality entry-level smartphone that is affordable,” says Clarke. “We expect the South African market to behave similarly.”

Realme will also launch its broader product range in South Africa and is planning to introduce smart TVs and smart bulbs; wearables such as fitness bands and smartwatches; audio devices that include headphones, speakers, and wireless earbuds; and accessories such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and power banks.

Clarke says that South African content creators are the catalysts for building a robust local creative industry.

“Young creatives understand that content is the new currency. realme wants to be part of their journey. We want to be the go-to tool for young creatives who want to express their real, authentic selves.”

It may seem that South Africa is now saturated with mobile technology brands jostling for market share, but Realme sees a niche for itself.

“Although spoilt for choice, we believe South Africa is ready for our devices. It is a dynamic market steeped in creativity. It has a youth population that, while explorative and inspired by global influences, manages to keep their own identity.”

Realme exploded on its entry into Kenya in 2020, becoming one of the top-selling smartphone brands in the country. Its success in Kenya can be attributed to a number of factors, including its affordable prices, stylish designs, and powerful performance.

Realme smartphones are priced very competitively, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. The company also offers a wide range of models to choose from, so there is a Realme smartphone to suit a variety of budgets and needs.

The company has partnered with popular celebrities and influencers to promote its products in Kenya, and it has also launched a number of innovative marketing campaigns.