DxOMark scores Huawei P60 Pro top in cameras

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new flagship smartphone ranks number 1 in multiple categories, including indoor, outdoor and low-light.

Are you ready to upgrade your smartphone experience? The latest DxOMark scores suggest you need look no further than the newly launched Huawei P60 Pro. Now available in South Africa, it offers cutting-edge features, sleek design, and great value.

DxOMark ranked its overall camera capabilities No. 1 in the world, and gave it top score in the categories Indoor, Outdoor, Lowlight, and Friends & Family, along with naming it 1st among ultra-premium smartphones.

Here’s what Huawei tells us about the device:

Distinctive design

This exquisite Huawei P60 Pro adopts a Pearl Texture Design that makes it beam like a timeless ornament and gives a distinct pattern with its shimmering Rococo Pearl exterior. The smartphone allows users to embrace elegance and sophistication with every hold.

Capture moments with brilliance

The Huawei P60 Pro boasts an impressive camera system that guarantees stunning photos and videos, and is set to impress users with its extensive camera qualities. From breathtaking landscapes to detailed close-ups, every shot is enhanced by advanced imaging technology.

The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera lets you take pictures from any distance. The Ultra Lighting Main Camera boasts an F1.4–F4.0 auto-adjustable physical aperture, which helps produce images day and night with unprecedented full-path light capturing capabilities. And the XMAGE styles reproduce colours with distinctive styles. Users can select the Original mode to capture true-to-life colours, Vivid to capture vibrant details and Bright to lighten the scene.

Captivating display

Users can indulge in immersive visuals on the Huawei P60 Pro’s brilliant display. With vibrant colours and crisp resolution, the 6.67-inch Quad-Curve LTPO screen gives you a smooth grip and immersive view with its 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Huawei X-TrueTM Display provides accurate colours and true-to-life details in bright and dark areas. Supporting P3 wide colour gamut, it has gained TÜV Rheinland Colour Accuracy Dual Certification. Users can experience entertainment like never before and get lost in the captivating world of their favourite content.

High-quality battery capabilities

Bid farewell to constant charging. The Huawei P60 Pro is equipped with a long-lasting battery that keeps up with a busy lifestyle. Stay connected, browse the web, and enjoy apps without worrying about running out of power. Maximise productivity and entertainment with a device that lasts all day.

The Turbo mode on the Huawei P60 Pro boosts the battery to 50% in 10 minutes, thanks to the 88 W SuperCharge. The robust 4815 mAh battery and BatteryCare optimisations further prolong battery life.