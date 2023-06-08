What make the Huawei P60 Pro camera special?

After our story on the new flagship getting the top camera ranking in the world, readers asked what was behind its performance. We dig deeper.

What makes the Huawei P60 Pro ultra camera so special? That was the question that came from several readers after our report on the handset being given the highest ranking yet in DxOMark’s smartphone camera benchmarks, and winning in numerous categories.

It comes down to one simple reality: we all want photography that capture what our eyes see. That’s why smartphone cameras are doing away with sharpening the megapixel resolution of the photography and focusing on improving the overall experience in order to closely replicate what the human eye sees.

Huawei has taken a holistic approach to the development of the P60Pro camera. From a redesigned optical path to a large aperture lens, here’s how the P60 Pro’s breakthroughs make it the next big thing in the flagship smartphone market:

Ultra Lighting Camera: No Detail Left in the Dark

It’s always frustrating when parts of an image are obscured by a lack of light, replicating your memories in the most inaccurate way. To dissipate any darkness in photographs, Huawei introduced an Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera to the P60 Pro, making it the smartphone camera with the highest light intake in the industry: the camera has an f2.1 large aperture that lets in 178% more light than previously.

How was this possible? Unlike most smartphone telephoto cameras, maintaining the slim size of the smartphone device may mean smaller photosensitive sensors and aperture size, resulting in blurry photographs due to insufficient lighting in a dark environment. The P60 Pro redesigns its optical imaging path to create an Ultra Lighting Lens Group which works with a RYYB Super Sensing sensor to transform the camera’s light intake. This was achieved while keeping the overall smartphone build compact and thin, weighing 200g.

The result is that, when taking photographs in poorly lit indoor spaces or during a night out, users need not fumble with different filters or add extra equipment to capture images in High Dynamic Range (HDR) photographs. They can point and shoot to capture the moment without having to wait for camera adjustments.

Telephoto Super Macro: Goes the Distance so You Don’t Have to

The Ultra Lighting Camera is also able to double up as a macro photography camera. Built with an additional set of a Long Travel Slide Zoom lenses, a technology that allows for a longer zoom range without increasing the size of the lens, it allows flexible control of the focusing distance. This means that the telephoto camera is capable of clear imaging from long-distance shots to zoomed-in macro close-ups.

Thanks to the camera’s powerful light intake, the P60 Pro’s macro telephoto camera can also be used in any lighting conditions. This means one can shoot at any time of day and in any conditions, from a sunny nature walk to a darkly-lit indoor theatre.

This is especially useful when capturing wildlife photos at night time. The telephoto lens can be used from a longer distance to record facial details of animals in dark-lit environments. This means one can point and shoot a photo of, for example, a bee in landing on a flower petal or a bird resting in a tree, without needing to go close and potentially scare off the subject.

SLR-Level Image Stabilisation: Telephoto Anti-Shake Sensor Rotation

The P60 Pro also introduces the industry’s first Telephoto Anti-Shake Sensor Rotation, which uses the countering dynamic motion of the sensor instead of the dynamic motion of the lens.

In the P60 Pro, the optical distance is shorter due to the anti-shake sensor, taking away unsightly effects from unsteady or jittery hands. Under the same error accuracy, the performance of optical image stabilisation is greatly improved. From the centre of the photograph to its four corners, the anti-shake consistency increases by 58%.

Super Moon Scene: Reimagine the Night Sky

A new Super Moon Scene mode gives users a new creative tool to photograph the moon in a new light. Super Moon Shot uses AI to enhance the details of the moon to produce better and clearer shots of the night sky. With an advanced focusing mode and HDR effects, the smartphone camera can capture a richly-detailed shot of the moon.

Users can experiment with this feature and position the moon next to scenic views, such as city skylines or silhouettes of forests.

Stand a chance to win

Huawei is calling on the “everyday, the always ready to capture the moment” enthusiast. “Capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and share your moment” (photograph or video), says Huawei, and stand a chance to win a share of R200,000 worth of prizes in the #SeeTheUnseen competition.

How to Enter

Capture your moment (photograph or video) of the #SeeTheUnSeen” and write a short sentence about your moment.

Entry Points

Enter via the Huawei’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the

instructions and share your moment; or Listen to Jacaranda FM to enter via the radio promotion and/or enter via Jacaranda FM’s social

media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; or Enter via SuperSport United FC social media pages, find the competition post, follow the

instructions and share your moment; or Enter via GQ’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share the

moment.

Various T’s&C’s apply.

Buy the Huawei P60 Pro with a bundle that adds a Huawei Watch and FreeBuds at no extra cost. Click here.

To get first-hand experience of this marvelous camera, you can purchase the HUAWEI P60 Pro for R24 999 on the HUAWEI online store and now available to purchase to all retailers.