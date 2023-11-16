Queenstown Kings reign with tears on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A South African tale of a washed-up athlete who returns to his hometown.

South African movie The Queenstown Kings tells a heart-string tugging tale of professional soccer player Buyile “Terror” Mahamba, who returns to his hometown after suffering a career-ending injury. The now washed-up athlete must now try his best to reconnect with his son, an upcoming talent, by assisting in coaching their soccer team.

The sports drama, directed by Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, delves into the journey of the team from Queenstown, Eastern Cape. Buyile’s son, Zweli, must also navigate the difficulties of adolescence and the pursuit of his sporting aspirations, while enduring the challenges of connecting with his father.

The movie stars Zolisa Xaluva as Buyile, known for his parts in Kings of Jo’burg and Blood Psalms. Other homegrown talents include Unathi Faku, and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Renowned soccer talents Doctor Khumalo, Mark Fish, and Shakes Manqoba Ngwenya are included in the cast, and are set to make appearances as themselves.

The movie, written by Clyde Berning, and Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, explores themes of family, identity, and the enduring power of dreams, set against the backdrop of South Africa’s rich soccer culture.

The Queenstown Kings launches on Netflix today (17 November).