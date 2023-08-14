Qualcomm and Hyundai team up for car infotainment

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Purpose-built vehicles will feature the most advanced, AI-enabled Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms for in-vehicle experiences.

Qualcomm Technologies has entered a technology collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group for purpose-built vehicles (PBVs). The partnership will see the latest Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms built into Hyundai’s PBV infotainment system to provide a seamlessly connected and smart user experience.

Built on Qualcomm Technologies’ success in developing industry-leading automotive solutions, the latest generation of the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are engineered to achieve optimal power consumption while delivering top-level graphics and immersive multimedia and audio experiences. With Qualcomm Technologies’ most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) Engine, and machine learning (ML) capabilities for intuitive and intelligent systems, it is possible to support digitally advanced applications, such as in-vehicle virtual assistance, adaptive human interfaces and the ability to facilitate natural communication between the vehicle and passengers for safety and comfort.

The two companies have been working together since 2011 to provide a seamless in-vehicle mobile communications experience based on Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity Platforms. The Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity Platforms enable innovative vehicle designs by offering not only stable and validated modem technology with excellent performance but also integrated solutions for connected car design, including features such as location services, emergency calling, noise reduction, and dual SIM capability. Moreover, these platforms utilise dynamic configuration management to keep vehicles up-to-date and enable the establishment of a reliable cloud-based vehicle monitoring and management system through cloud service solutions.

“Qualcomm Technologies has been a trusted technology partner in the automotive industry for over 20 years, with leading automakers looking to Qualcomm Technologies for our leadership, innovation and expertise,” said O.H. Kwon, senior vice president and president of Asia-Pacific (APAC). “We are excited to work with Hyundai Motor Group on PBV to provide digital in-vehicle experiences powered by the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform.”