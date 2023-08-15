Opel Grandland great for long drives on open road

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new range brings in advanced technologies that were previously reserved for more high-end models, wrItes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Opel Grandland, relaunched last week, is a blend of elegance and sportiness, combined with user-friendly controls.

This fresh model introduces a fully digital cockpit that promises an entirely new experience for the driver. The flagship Opel SUV incorporates an array of advanced technologies and assistance systems that were previously reserved for more high-end models.

Noteworthy accents are brought by the bumpers and side panels, now available in high-gloss black or matching the body colour based on the version. The underbody skid plates sport a sophisticated blend of high-gloss black and silver. A characteristic two-tone roof option also enhances the model’s aesthetics. I especially liked the stand-out red version with the black roof.

The interior of the car focuses on comfort. The seats in the Grandland model are upholstered in cloth, while the Grandland GS Line boasts Alcantara trim, and the top-tier Grandland Ultimate flaunts luxurious leather. These trims offer additional adjustments, including electric seat tilt and electro-pneumatic lumbar support. Heated seating is available across the range, and the leather trim even extends to ventilation. No more backache on long journeys or sweaty arrival to meetings.

Wireless charging capabilities in the center console offer a sleek solution for smartphone replenishment. However, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay require a USB-A cable. Considering that the world is becoming increasingly wireless, this was one of the few high-tech shortcomings I encountered.

Each variant offers standard assistive features, like forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and drowsiness detection. This all proved particularly useful in poor visibility. Cruise control with a speed limiter is also part of the package. No more excuses for fines.

The Grandland is equipped with a seven-inch driver information centre that merges into the infotainment system, with a similarly-sized colour touchscreen. Once connected, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto operation is seamless through the multimedia infotainment system. The ease of navigating from Google Maps or Waze is easily accessible to the driver. Listening to music from Spotify was like sitting in an armchair with headphones on.

Overall, the on-board technology was easy to use, both intuitive and useful, and eased me into the Grandland driving experience.

The Grandland GS Line and Grandland Ultimate models take it up a notch with lateral parking sensors, an automatic parking assistant, a reversing camera, and a blind spot warning system, all contributing to enhanced safety.

Under the hood, Opel’s state-of-the-art 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine powers the Grandland range. Delivering 121kW at 6,000 r/min and 240Nm at just 1,400 r/min, it pairs with a standard six-speed automatic transmission for effortless driving across various conditions.

Opel’s commitment to the Grandland series extends beyond the vehicle itself. Comprehensive support adds to this value proposition. The Opel Grandland arrives with a five-year/100,000km warranty, accompanied by standard roadside assistance. A corresponding service plan further ensures a hassle-free ownership experience for the initial five years. Additionally, Opel’s 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and annual or 20,000km service intervals contribute to the vehicle’s long-term quality and reliability.

Pricing of the three models: