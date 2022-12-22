Movie of the Week
Discover a Strange World
It’s been out for a month, but there’s still time to catch Disney’s groundbreaking animated adventure in theatres.
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original adventure, Strange World.
The movie introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.
The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.
The movie is helmed by Don Hall, Oscar-winning director of Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon, and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli (Big Hero 6 and Tangled).
Strange World was released on 23 November 2022, but can still be seen in theatres in South Africa until 1 January 2023..