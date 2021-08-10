PUBG Mobile to award $100m to content creators

PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has announced an influencer program that will make a $100-million reward pool available to content creators.

Called PUBG Mobile Next Start Program, it is the game’s largest influencer program to date. Content creators who are part of the program will have access to specialised training courses, invitations to exclusive events and esports competitions, and dedicated meetings with the PUBG Mobile team.

It will first launch first in a limited number of regions, namely Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Turkey, before a global roll-out.

PUBG Mobile’s popularity is driven by the loyal player base that play the game, then share, comment and engage with content as part of a wider community. With the Next Star Program, PUBG Mobile is committing to providing substantial support to these communities and giving back to players to thank them for their efforts in championing the game.

Through this initiative, players will be able to access an exclusive training system, which will help them develop their content creation skills, gain more fans and grow as successful influencers. Influencers, streamers, casters, and any gamers who consistently produce content on any media platform and meet eligibility requirements can apply to join this program. Creators who are selected will be eligible for rewards and various exclusive in-game prizes, as well as exposure on PUBG Mobile social media channels and at esports events.

Each content creator application will be individually reviewed and chosen based on the type of content they produce. Applicants must have a minimum of 50,000 followers on a given platform (YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and/or other local platforms) to be eligible.

Alongside the exclusive benefits from this program, selected content creators will also have the chance to experience the latest PUBG Mobile updates before anyone else.

To find out more information and apply, head to the PUBG Mobile Next Star Program website.

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.