PS5 becomes fastest-selling games console in history

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced this week that its newest generation game console, PlayStation 5 (PS5), has sold more than 10 million units globally since it launched on 12 November 2020. This makes it the fastest-selling console in the company’s history, and it continues to outpace sales of its predecessor, PlayStation 4 (PS4).

It also achieved additional milestones across its portfolio of PlayStation Studios games, including:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Insomniac Games has sold more than 6.5 million copies since releasing on 12 November 2020

MLB The Show 21 from San Diego Studio is the fastest-selling title in franchise history with more than 2 million copies sold across all platforms. The game has reached more than 4 million players since releasing on 16 April 2021

Returnal from Housemarque, a new intellectual property that launched to critical acclaim, has sold more than 560,000 copies since releasing on 30 April 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from Insomniac Games has sold more than 1.1 million copies since releasing on 11 June 2021

“I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms,” says Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Looking ahead, the lineup of exclusive games coming from PlayStation Studios includes a new God of War from Santa Monica Studios, Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony Digital, and Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games. Some of the highly anticipated games from SIE’s partners include Battlefield 2042 from Electronic Arts, Deathloop from Bethesda, Far Cry 6 from Ubisoft, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab.