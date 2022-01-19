PUBG brings Spiderman to Erangel

PUBG Mobile has released the Version 1.8 update of the game, which brings the beloved web-slinging Spider-Man to Erangel until 14 February, unveils the new Aftermath map and introduces a new partnership with leading architectural studio Zaha Hadid Architects. All this comes alongside updates to Seasons, Royale Pass and much more.

The PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 update sees the arrival of Spider-Man, in collaboration with Spider-Man: No Way Home, now in cinemas. A first-time collaboration with the beloved character and Sony Pictures, a number of new activities and items will bring players the full superhero experience.

Players can enter the themed mode and drop into either Erangel or Livik to team up with Spider-Man in battling mysterious monsters, earning cool free items and a chance to shoot webs and zip around the map just like the masked hero.

Players can visit Mylta Power in Erangel to encounter the secret boss and defeat them with Spider-Man to get advanced supplies. Additionally, players can also get a No Way Home Web Shooter, allowing them to shoot webs at buildings alongside slowing down enemies with well-timed shots. Find and loot spider web covered Spider-Man: No Way Home Crates that have appeared across Erangel to get the No Way Home Web Shooter, along with other basic supplies and other free Spider-Man: No Way Home items

Finally, the No Way Home Spider Web Ball has also been added–spraying webs over a large area that slows down players moving through them. Use this tactically to get easy eliminations!

This Spider-Man: No Way Home themed mode will be available until February 14th.

In the new map Aftermath, Livik has been transformed after a volcanic eruption has bombarded the map. Players must now battle in the ‘Aftermath’ of this natural disaster. In addition to existing rock formations becoming fragmented, houses and terrain have been destroyed and demolished. Aftermath is a much faster-paced map than the original Livik, with sparse cover producing more frequent battles. Drop into this new map for a thrilling battle royale experience.

The map also features a number of unique gameplay changes. All firearms will have an AC Core Module and new scope as standard, enhancing accuracy and handling while also giving players more information about the battlefield aiming down sights, such as distance to the target and the damage caused. Aftermath is also populated with a number of ziplines, which players can use to help move quickly across the map. Finally, a new Recall System means eliminated players get a second chance to enter the battlefield. Find the Recall Tower for a chance to revive your teammates

The PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 update also has one of the world’s leading architectural studios, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), design its first virtual building inside a video game. Three medical centres, designed by the studio, combine the exceptional artistry of Zaha Hadid Architects with the essence of Erangel and PUBG Mobile. Each building can be viewed and enjoyed exclusively by PUBG Mobile players in Erangel. Blending physical and digital art, these buildings will expose a new audience to the inventive studio who have delivered a piece of architectural art specifically for PUBG Mobile players and act as a beacon to inspire the next generation of architects.

The new Version 1.8 update also introduces big changes for Royale Pass Month, including a new interface and system to improve the player experience. Players will now have a point limit – meaning not all challenge missions need to be completed to get max points. As a new Royale Pass week starts, new challenges will be added as the point limit increases. This means more fun for players, as well as more total points than ever before.

PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.