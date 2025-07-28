TransBridj fast-tracks payouts in SA property sales

Photo courtesy TransBridj.

The new platform eases cash flow pressure in sales by providing sellers and agents early access to funds before registration.

Delays in South African property transactions are putting financial strain on sellers, agents and attorneys. A new fintech platform, TransBridj, has been launched to help address these timing gaps by unlocking access to funds already in motion during the transfer process.

The total value of the SA property market in 2024 stood at R6.9-trillion, with 6.91-million residential properties, according to Standard Bank. While the market is showing signs of post-pandemic recovery, administrative backlogs and disruptions continue to cause hold-ups between signing and registration.

These delays can leave sellers out of pocket while covering essential costs like rates, levies and compliance certificates, and agents waiting on commission payouts. One of the most common pain points in the process is that sale proceeds exist but remain temporarily inaccessible until registration is complete, a process that can take weeks.

TransBridj enables faster, smarter property funding

TransBridj provides early commission access for property agents, up to 80%, prior to the official registration of a property sale. It enables sellers to obtain funds for urgent financial needs. The platform is intended to ease financial pressures during a key stage of the property transaction process.

The platform replaces traditional, paper-based funding applications with a digital, automated process. Users can access funds without complex paperwork or extended approval times. The platform is designed to reduce delays in property sales while maintaining a secure and simplified transaction experience.

TransBridj has been developed with the property transaction process in mind, using digital infrastructure to address inefficiencies. By focusing on automation, integration, and security, the platform supports transactions through bridging finance tailored to the SA property market.

As the property sector evolves in both volume and complexity, tools such as TransBridj are positioned to support this transition. Digital platforms that streamline transactions, reduce administrative burdens, and maintain momentum are expected to play an increasing role in the growth of the proptech sector.