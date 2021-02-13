Pokémon meets Post Malone

Pokémon unveiled the plans for a virtual music concert celebrating its 25th anniversary. The brand made the announcement in conjunction with Post Malone.

The concert will take place on Pokémon day, 27 February 2021, and will be available to be streamed by viewers around the world. It will also serve as the launch for the franchise’s yearlong P25 Music program.

The Pokémon Company International has partnered with Universal Music Group to host the concert — alongside more upcoming music announcements throughout 2021 as part of P25 Music.

P25 Music is a collaboration with some of music’s biggest names to create new songs, styles, and pop-culture moments, through the lens of Pokémon. Katy Perry will be the program’s premier artist.

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” says Post Malone.

The concert will be free to view on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, Twitch channel, and on Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website.

The concert will begin at 5AM CAT on 27 February. At the end of the concert, the brand will unveil additional P25 Music details.

The Pokémon Company International will host celebratory activations across its brand in the week leading up to the virtual music event. In addition to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event on Saturday, 20 February, The company will distribute a special password on 25 February for players to add a special Pikachu to their Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.

The Pikachu knows the move Sing, which it can’t ordinarily learn. On the day of the concert users will be able to access Pokémon TV, on the web or by downloading the app, for a selection of music-themed episodes of the Pokémon animated series.

