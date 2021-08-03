Planet Zoo releases Africa Pack

Planet Zoo is taking players on an exciting African adventure with the latest expansion to the ultimate Zoo simulation. Inspired by Africa’s diverse cultures and rich ecosystems, Planet Zoo: Africa Pack brings a wealth of vibrant scenery, an exciting timed scenario, and five sought-after new animals.

The vast continent of Africa is home to a wide range of habitats, from savannah, to desert, coastline, and even forest. The Meerkat, Fennec Fox, African Penguin, and White Rhinoceros are all available as habitat animals in the latest pack, while the Sacred Scarab Beetle exhibit will also wow your zoo guests. Just like the many other species within Planet Zoo, these creatures each have individual behaviours and needs.

Master Meerkat care

Meerkats love to dig, and their sociable colonies can grow to include up to 30 animals. Their space requirements aren’t huge, but be sure to make plenty of sand and soil available in their enclosure so they’ll feel at home. You can also keep your Meerkats amused using the tunnel and bubble machine enrichments.

Perfect your Penguin enclosure

The African Penguin is another animal that doesn’t require too much space, but with the potential for their population to grow to huge numbers, you may need to give them some extra room! Their new curio ball enrichment item is sure to keep them busy. And don’t worry – the African Penguin is used to warm temperatures, so you won’t need to provide snowy terrain.

Keep your Fennec Foxes happy

The playful Fennec Fox is another small mammal zookeepers should easily be able to make space for. To ensure these bright-eyed, big eared animals are kept entertained, use enrichment items like the tennis ball and provide plenty of sand to play in.

Make way for the Southern White Rhino

While most of the animals in the Africa Pack have fairly low space requirements, the majestic Southern White Rhino bucks the trend. While they tend to spend time in small herds, they cover a huge amount of ground. Make sure enclosures are large and varied, using mud baths, sprinklers, herb planters and more to keep things interesting.

Don’t forget about the Sacred Scarab Beetle

Sacred Scarab Beetles, while technically pretty low maintenance, can still benefit from some care and attention. Make sure the temperature and humidity are just right to manage their welfare, so your busy beetles can focus all their energy on rolling their dung balls around the exhibit.

Planet Zoo is available to purchase on Steam right now. And, with the new Africa Pack (base game required) available for £7.99.