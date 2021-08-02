Sony launches new Alpha Vlogging camera

Sony Middle East & Africa has announced a new Alpha series interchangeable lens camera, the Alpha ZV-E10. The new camera combines Sony’s advanced imaging technology with extensive usability and a custom-built feature set that is optimised for creators.

At its core, the Alpha ZV-E10 features a 24.2-megapixel (approx. effective) APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine to produce high-quality imagery with high sensitivity, detailed texture depiction, and beautiful natural bokeh. It includes the acclaimed video-specific features favoured in the ZV-1 including “Background Defocus” that can smoothly switch between a blurred (bokeh) and sharp background.

“With the introduction of the new Sony’s interchangeable lens camera, the Alpha ZV-E10, we are excited to meet the growing needs of today’s creators,” says Murat Gebeceli, head of digital imaging, Sony Middle East & Africa. “The new Alpha ZV-E10 pairs the versatility and excellent image quality of a larger-sensor interchangeable lens camera with user-friendly features that are specifically designed for still and video, making it an ideal tool for both still and video creators looking to transition to a more advanced set-up.”

The camera features a video-first design in a lightweight form factor (approx. 12 oz. / 343g) and includes a side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen that allows creators to connect external mics on top of the camera.

In addition to the screen, it includes several other functions that are specifically designed for still and video, including a new Still/Movie/Slow and Quick motion button located on the top of the camera that allows creators to change between their desired shooting mode with one touch.

The new camera also includes advanced video features such as 4K video shooting and Slow Motion with high picture quality (FHD 120p). Electronic image stabilisation with Active Mode is also available and delivers stable video recording even while walking and shooting hand-held.

Advanced Autofocus

Sony’s industry-leading AF technology enables the user to leave the focusing duties to the camera so that they can concentrate on composing their shot. It includes Fast Hybrid AF and Real-time Eye AF for video, Real-time Tracking that allows the camera to keep track of the subject’s face and eyes for fast and precise autofocusing even while shooting and in challenging environments. The user can also customise the camera’s AF settings, such as AF Transition Speed and AF Subject Shift Sensitivity, to choose between fast focusing or slow-focusing according to their creative preferences.

The Touch Focus function allows the user to intuitively set the focus position in still images by touching the screen. With one tap, the user can shift the focus position to a subject in the image periphery.

High-quality audio

Its internal Directional 3-Capsule Mic and the supplied windscreen greatly reduces wind noise. For expanded audio options, the Alpha ZV-E10 includes a Digital audio interface via Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe Cap and a mic jack to connect an external mic. The inclusion of a headphone jack allows the user to connect headphones to accurately monitor sound recordings. Audio output timing can also be set for Live or Lip Sync.

Cutting-edge Video Features:

Internal 4K movie recording through full pixel readout without pixel binning

High bit rate XAVC S codec at 100Mbps when recording 4K Slow & Quick Motion

High-speed full HD recording at 120 fps

Interval Shooting for stunning time-lapse videos

Hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

Livestreaming

The camera can be used as a high-quality webcam or live streaming camera by connecting it to a PC or smartphone for increased mobility while streaming with no additional software needed. The feature allows the user to take advantage of the camera’s outstanding image quality and crystal-clear audio as well Face Priority AE and Soft Skin Effect while livestreaming or on video calls. It supports standards used for USB cameras like UVC (USB Video Class) / UAC (USB Audio Class). The Alpha ZV-E10 also allows users to connect to a power supply via USB cable while livestreaming for longer usage.

Pricing and Availability

The Alpha ZV-E10 will be available in black and white in the Middle East & Africa from August 2021. For a full list of specs and information, visit: https://www.sony-mea.com/en/electronics/interchangeable-lens-cameras/zv-e10