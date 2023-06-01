How to pitch to Netflix and Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s one of the most common questions creators ask. Here’s what South Africa’s most popular streaming channels told us.

One of the most commonly asked questions from local creators is how they can pitch their ideas, services or talent to Netflix, Disney+ and the like.

Dominique Bazay, director of kids animated series at Netflix, has bad news and good news.

“Netflix does not accept unsolicited submission, pitches or scripts,” she says. “However, our Africa content team is very active across the continent, attending industry events and meeting and working with producers on potential projects.

“We highly recommend keeping an eye out for local industry events and markets and come and introduce yourself to our content team representatives. Another way would be to network with producers, creators and filmmakers who have worked with Netflix and can guide you on what is best for your idea, script or project.”

Showmax has a more direct avenue. Allan Sperling, executive head of content at Showmax, says: “We post specific briefs on our submissions portal, but filmmakers can pitch us any idea at any time. For legal reasons we require all submissions to go via our portal.

To Apply visit: https://submissions.mnetcorporate.co.za/channel/showmax. Once uploaded our team will take a look at it and, if there’s interest, reach out.”

If you want to get your idea or pitch to Disney+, you’re out of luck.

A spokesperson told us: “It is the long-standing policy of The Walt Disney Company not to accept unsolicited submissions of creative material. The intent of this policy is to avoid the possibility of future misunderstandings when projects developed by Disney’s professional staff might seem to others to be similar to their own creative work.”

