Arts and Entertainment
Netflix wins big at SAFTA
The South African Film and Television Awards were dominated by MultiChoice, but Netflix streams took 19 prizes out of 57 nominations.
Out of 57 nominations at the 2023 annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) this weekend, Netflix walked away with 19 wins.
Its winning streaming productions included How To Ruin Christmas season 3, Savage Beauty season 1, Silverton Siege, Ludik, Justice Served and The Brave Ones.
The award ceremony, which took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre near Johannesburg on 29 and 30 of September, was intended to celebrate the incredible artistry in the country, highlighting the industry’s top talents both on and off the screen.
MultiChoice group dominated both evenings, scooping a total of 45 awards.
Among the highlights, Lavish was recognised as the Best TV Drama, and Gaia secured its spot with the Best Feature Film Award while Legacy took home the Best Telenovela Award. For her role in the popular Showmax comedy Tali’s Joburg Diary, Kate Normington won her second SAFTA, making the total of Showmax wins 10. James Bothwick took his third SAFTA as best actor in a comedy for the character Ferdie in Hotel,
In a poignant moment of the evening, Derek Watts, a stalwart in South African television and investigative journalism, was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award. Watts’ impactful 35-year tenure on M-Net’s Carte Blanche exemplifies the profound influence of media on creating a more informed and just society.
MultiChoice Group wins included:
Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Thulani Mtsweni, Gomora
Best Actor in a Telenovela: Lawrence Maleka, The River
Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Deli Malinga – Redemption
Best Supporting Actress in a TV comedy: Kate Normington, Tali’s Joburg Diary
Best TV Drama: Lavish
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap: Odelle De Wet, Binnelanders
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap: Charlie Bouguenon, Binnelanders
Best Actress in a TV Soap: Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders
Best Actor in a TV Comedy: James Borthwick, Hotel Season 5
Best Actor in a Feature Film: Jarrid Geduld, Indemnity
Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film: Gaia
Best Feature Film: Gaia
Best Actress in a Telenovela: Michelle Botes, Legacy
Best Telenovela: Legacy
Best TV Presenter – Tshegofatso Mosupye (Public Vote)
Best Entertainment Programme: Miss South Africa 2022 Live Finale
Best Variety Show: Sunday Sexy Love
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela: DiepCity Season 2
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama: Lavish
Best Youth Programme: Trend Season 1
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela: Suidooster
Best Achievement in Editing – TV/Soap or Telenovela: Diepe Waters
Best Achievement in Directing – Soap: Erina Niemand, Shirley Ellis, Romano Gorlei & Richard September for Suidooster
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film: Pierre-Henri Wicomb for Gaia
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film: Jorrie van der Walt for Gaia
Best Current Affairs Programme: Mining Takedown
Best Natural History and Environmental: Crocodiles Revealed
Best Children’s Programme: NickMusic Africa
Best International Format: Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts
Best Educational Programme: MTVShuga: What Makes a Man
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama: Desert Rose
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy
Best Lifestyle Programme: Homegrown tastes South Africa season 1
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: Life with Kelly Khumalo Season 3
Best Structured Or Docu-Reality Show: Sex in Afrikaans
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy: Tali’s Joburg Diary
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy: Julia Anastasopoulos, Ari Kruger, Gilli Apter, & Daniel Zimbler for Tali’s Joburg Diary
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy: Ari Kruger for Tali’s Joburg Diary
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama: Jozua Loots for Donkerbos
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama: Willie Nel for Blood Psalms
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama: Nico Scheepers for Donkerbos
The Netflix winners were:
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star Best Made for Tv Documentary Production House: Storyscope
How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 Best Achievement in Make – Up and Hairstyling – Tv Comedy Practitioner: Silindile Dladla Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
Best Achievement in Editing – Tv Comedy Practitioners: Bongi Malefo, Khulekani Zondi & Melanie Golden Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
Best Supporting Actor in a Tv Comedy Desmond Dube (Shadrack Sello) Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
Best Actress in a Tv Comedy Thando Thabethe (Beauty) Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
Best Tv Comedy Production House: Burnt Onion Productions
Ludik:
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Tv Drama Practitioner: Peach Van Pletzen Production House: Rose and Oaks Media
Brave Ones:
Best Achievement in Art Direction – Tv Drama Practitioner: Jacobus Smit Production House: Ochre Media
Justice Served Season 1:
Best Achievement in Editing – Tv Drama Practitioner: Nick Costaras, Blessing Khulekane Zondi, Megan Gill & Lucian Barnard Production House: Meraki Sa and Ochre Media
Best Actress in a Tv Drama Lerato Mvelase (Mampho Mashaba) Production House: Meraki Sa and Ochre Media
Best Actor in a Tv Drama Morné Visser (Allan Harvey) Production House: Meraki Sa and Ochre Media
Silverton Siege
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – Feature Film Practitioners: Nicola Roodt
Production House: Pambili Media
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film Practitioners: Ruy FilipeProduction House: Pambili Media
Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film Practitioners: Barry DonnellyProduction House: Pambili Media
Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film Practitioners: Richard Starkey Production House: Pambili Media
Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film Practitioners: Chantel Carter Production House: Pambili Media
Best Actress in A Feature FilmNoxolo Dlamini (Mbali Terra) – Silverton Siege – Netflix Production House: Pambili Media
Savage Beauty:Best Supporting Actress In A Tv DramaNthati Moshesh (Grace Bhengu) Production House: Quizzical Pictures
Wild is the Wind:Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film Chris Chameleon (Wilhelm Jooste) Production House: Known Associates Entertainment and Myd88 Films