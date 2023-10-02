Netflix wins big at SAFTA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The South African Film and Television Awards were dominated by MultiChoice, but Netflix streams took 19 prizes out of 57 nominations.

Out of 57 nominations at the 2023 annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) this weekend, Netflix walked away with 19 wins.

Its winning streaming productions included How To Ruin Christmas season 3, Savage Beauty season 1, Silverton Siege, Ludik, Justice Served and The Brave Ones.

The award ceremony, which took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre near Johannesburg on 29 and 30 of September, was intended to celebrate the incredible artistry in the country, highlighting the industry’s top talents both on and off the screen.

MultiChoice group dominated both evenings, scooping a total of 45 awards.



Among the highlights, Lavish was recognised as the Best TV Drama, and Gaia secured its spot with the Best Feature Film Award while Legacy took home the Best Telenovela Award. For her role in the popular Showmax comedy Tali’s Joburg Diary, Kate Normington won her second SAFTA, making the total of Showmax wins 10. James Bothwick took his third SAFTA as best actor in a comedy for the character Ferdie in Hotel,



In a poignant moment of the evening, Derek Watts, a stalwart in South African television and investigative journalism, was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award. Watts’ impactful 35-year tenure on M-Net’s Carte Blanche exemplifies the profound influence of media on creating a more informed and just society.



MultiChoice Group wins included:



Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Thulani Mtsweni, Gomora

Best Actor in a Telenovela: Lawrence Maleka, The River

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Deli Malinga – Redemption

Best Supporting Actress in a TV comedy: Kate Normington, Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best TV Drama: Lavish

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap: Odelle De Wet, Binnelanders

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap: Charlie Bouguenon, Binnelanders

Best Actress in a TV Soap: Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders

Best Actor in a TV Comedy: James Borthwick, Hotel Season 5

Best Actor in a Feature Film: Jarrid Geduld, Indemnity

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film: Gaia

Best Feature Film: Gaia

Best Actress in a Telenovela: Michelle Botes, Legacy

Best Telenovela: Legacy

Best TV Presenter – Tshegofatso Mosupye (Public Vote)

Best Entertainment Programme: Miss South Africa 2022 Live Finale

Best Variety Show: Sunday Sexy Love

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela: DiepCity Season 2

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama: Lavish

Best Youth Programme: Trend Season 1

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy: Hotel Season 5

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela: Suidooster

Best Achievement in Editing – TV/Soap or Telenovela: Diepe Waters

Best Achievement in Directing – Soap: Erina Niemand, Shirley Ellis, Romano Gorlei & Richard September for Suidooster

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film: Pierre-Henri Wicomb for Gaia

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film: Jorrie van der Walt for Gaia

Best Current Affairs Programme: Mining Takedown

Best Natural History and Environmental: Crocodiles Revealed

Best Children’s Programme: NickMusic Africa

Best International Format: Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts

Best Educational Programme: MTVShuga: What Makes a Man

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama: Desert Rose

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy

Best Lifestyle Programme: Homegrown tastes South Africa season 1

Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: Life with Kelly Khumalo Season 3

Best Structured Or Docu-Reality Show: Sex in Afrikaans

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy: Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy: Julia Anastasopoulos, Ari Kruger, Gilli Apter, & Daniel Zimbler for Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy: Ari Kruger for Tali’s Joburg Diary

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama: Jozua Loots for Donkerbos

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama: Willie Nel for Blood Psalms

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama: Nico Scheepers for Donkerbos

The Netflix winners were:

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star Best Made for Tv Documentary Production House: Storyscope

How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 Best Achievement in Make – Up and Hairstyling – Tv Comedy Practitioner: Silindile Dladla Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

Best Achievement in Editing – Tv Comedy Practitioners: Bongi Malefo, Khulekani Zondi & Melanie Golden Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

Best Supporting Actor in a Tv Comedy Desmond Dube (Shadrack Sello) Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

Best Actress in a Tv Comedy Thando Thabethe (Beauty) Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

Best Tv Comedy Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

Ludik:

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Tv Drama Practitioner: Peach Van Pletzen Production House: Rose and Oaks Media

Brave Ones:

Best Achievement in Art Direction – Tv Drama Practitioner: Jacobus Smit Production House: Ochre Media

Justice Served Season 1:

Best Achievement in Editing – Tv Drama Practitioner: Nick Costaras, Blessing Khulekane Zondi, Megan Gill & Lucian Barnard Production House: Meraki Sa and Ochre Media

Best Actress in a Tv Drama Lerato Mvelase (Mampho Mashaba) Production House: Meraki Sa and Ochre Media

Best Actor in a Tv Drama Morné Visser (Allan Harvey) Production House: Meraki Sa and Ochre Media

Silverton Siege

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – Feature Film Practitioners: Nicola Roodt

Production House: Pambili Media

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film Practitioners: Ruy FilipeProduction House: Pambili Media

Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film Practitioners: Barry DonnellyProduction House: Pambili Media

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film Practitioners: Richard Starkey Production House: Pambili Media

Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film Practitioners: Chantel Carter Production House: Pambili Media

Best Actress in A Feature FilmNoxolo Dlamini (Mbali Terra) – Silverton Siege – Netflix Production House: Pambili Media

Savage Beauty:Best Supporting Actress In A Tv DramaNthati Moshesh (Grace Bhengu) Production House: Quizzical Pictures

Wild is the Wind:Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film Chris Chameleon (Wilhelm Jooste) Production House: Known Associates Entertainment and Myd88 Films