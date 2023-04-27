Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The live-action reimagining of the JM Barrie novel delves deeper into the title characters’ pasts.

Disney fans can finally catch the much-anticipated “Peter Pan & Wendy” movie as it premieres on Disney+ today (April 28). The live-action reimagining of the beloved J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic is directed by David Lowery, known for his work in “The Green Knight” and “Pete’s Dragon.”

The film introduces Wendy Darling, played by Ever Anderson, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind. She meets Peter Pan, portrayed by Alexander Molony, a boy who refuses to grow up. Together with her brothers and Tinker Bell, a tiny fairy, they embark on a thrilling and dangerous adventure to the magical world of Neverland. There, they face an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, played by Jude Law.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” delves deeper into Wendy’s story and reveals the history behind Peter Pan’s rivalry with one of Disney’s most memorable villains. The movie promises to spotlight iconic characters in a whole new way, bringing them to life in the modern age.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. It is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker, with Adam Borba, Thomas M. Hammel, and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” is now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+.

