Guardians regroup to save Rocket – and the Galaxy

In the third and final installment in the Guardians trilogy, the team’s lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

Marvel fans are in for a treat as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters today (5 May 2023). The film is the third and final installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy film trilogy and is the 32nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The movie is written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

The film follows the Guardians of the Galaxy as they embark on a mission to protect Rocket, played by Bradley Cooper, from the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. Rocket is seriously injured in an attack by Adam Warlock, the strongest being created by the Sovereign empress Ayesha. The Guardians are unable to tend to Rocket due to a kill switch embedded in his chest. So, they resolve to travel to the Orgosphere, headquarters of Orgocorp, to find an override code.

Meanwhile, Rocket’s creator, the High Evolutionary, becomes obsessed with retrieving his subject. At the same time, Ayesha seeks revenge against the Guardians for their previous theft of her property. The ensemble cast brings to life their respective characters’ unique traits and personalities, adding to the film’s appeal.

Chris Pratt reprises his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, the half-human, half-Celestial leader of the Guardians. Zoe Saldaña plays Gamora, an orphan who seeks redemption for her past crimes and was adopted and trained by Thanos to be his personal assassin. Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer, a highly skilled warrior whose family was slaughtered by Ronan the Accuser, under the instructions of Thanos. Karen Gillan plays Nebula, a former Avenger, and Gamora’s adoptive sister who, similarly to her, was trained by their adoptive father Thanos to be his personal assassin. Pom Klementieff plays Mantis, a member of the Guardians with empathic powers, and Quill’s half-sister. Vin Diesel plays Groot, a tree-like humanoid and the accomplice of Rocket. Bradley Cooper plays Rocket, a genetically engineered raccoon-based bounty hunter and a master of weapons and military tactics.