Simulate building your own PC

Dream it. Build it. Benchmark it. PC Building Simulator 2 promises deep level simulation and powerful automation in learning to build a computer

Who said you can’t have a neon fan for your PC, and how bright is too bright for a screen? If you can visualise it, you can now build it.

PC Building Simulator 2 is a virtual creation platform that allows you to construct your PC dream. It features more than 1200 pieces of components from a wide range of licensed parts from industry giants like AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and enthusiasts like Thermal Grizzly, allowing you to customise your PC to your preferences.

Since the release of the PC Building franchise in 2018, Epic Games has released two career game modes and seven workshop DLCs (downloadable content), selling over two million copies word wide.

The career mode on PC Building Simulator 2 boasts a 30 hour story, which allows users to start their own business repairing and building PCs, with the option of personalising workshops and unlocking new tools as they level up. PC Builder 2 has an extensive Free Build Mode that will tickle the fancy of any gamer who needs the instruments or components to construct the ultimate bespoke rig.

Features include customization of PC cases with spray paint, stickers and vinyl wraps, or new features such as thermal imaging, power monitoring, revamped thermal paste, custom VRM/RAM/GPU water blocks, and Brand Addressable RGB lighting with sequenced animation. Once you have created your PC and feel ready to show and tell, you may share PC builds with our community via the new .pcbs file format.