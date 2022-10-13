Graham Norton Show comes express

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New episodes of The Graham Norton Show will launch express from UK screens every Friday on BritBox, with guests on 14 October including Lesley Manville, Hugh Bonneville, Lashana Lynch, Big Zuu and Sam Ryder.

Episode one of The Graham Norton Show Season 30 came express from the UK to BritBox on Friday 7 October, just one week after its UK airing, with a brand new episode launching weekly.

With his star-studded, BAFTA-winning blend of entertainment, chat and comedy, Graham welcomes a line-up of celebrities to his acclaimed talk show, delivering the ultimate escapist entertainment.

One of British broadcasting’s most engaging and popular hosts, gets his new season off to a memorable start, with Hollywood scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, Monty Python cast member and comedy icon Eric Idle, award-winning actor David Tennant, it’s a Sin star Lydia West, and pop superstar Robbie Williams joining him in the studio.

Jamie Lee Curtis says it’s weird saying goodbye to Laurie Strode in her new movie Halloween Ends, David Tennant jokes about the terror of returning to the West End stage, Lydia West says the success of drama series It’s a Sin was crazy, Eric Idle talks about how grateful he is to be alive following his battle with pancreatic cancer, and Robbie Williams talks about his new biopic.

“We are thrilled to bring The Graham Norton Show to BritBox viewers hot off UK TV screens,” said Neale Dennett, SVP of International Markets & GM EMEA at BritBox. “Our recent live streaming of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September and daily episodes of Good Morning Britain, plus express delivery on high profile drama series like The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe have underlined for us how much our subscribers appreciate our fast pipeline of current British content.”

Speaking to Graham about Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis confesses, “It’s emotional saying goodbye to Laurie Strode. I’ve been playing her for 44 years. That’s two-thirds of my life so it’s very weird. The first movie changed my life 100 percent and every dot of goodness in my life came from Halloween.”

Robbie Williams performs his new single Lost live in-studio before joining Graham on the sofa to chat about his new album which celebrates 25 of his hits, jokingly commenting, “It’s just Angels 25 times.”

Talking about his upcoming biopic Better Man, and asked if he was involved in casting the other band members, he says, “Not as much as I’d liked to have been. They cast young, handsome men instead!”

As usual, to round each episode, Graham pulls the lever on more foolhardy audience members brave enough to sit in the world-famous big red chair to tell their funniest stories.

