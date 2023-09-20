It’s ‘Payback’ time on Britbox

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Britbox Original, a crime thriller created by ‘Line of Duty’ showrunner Jed Mercurio, streams from next month.

A gripping new Edinburgh-set crime thriller created by Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio is on the entertainment menu for BritBox South Africa this October.



The eagerly awaited BritBox Original, Payback, is a character-led drama series executive-produced by the brilliant Mercurio, and tells the story of a woman who becomes entangled in a police investigation into a dangerous crime lord.

A gripping six-part crime thriller, Payback follows Lexie Noble (Morven Christie – The Bay, The A Word, Ordeal by Innocence), as she becomes entangled in a perilous police operation to topple notorious crime lord Cal Morris (Peter Mullan – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Underground Railroad, Ozark).



With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal’s illegal earnings on a vast scale. Now Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators, determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal to justice.

A partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon she finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger.



Executive-produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) and Madonna Baptiste (DI Ray), Payback was written by acclaimed screenwriter Debbie O’Malley (Call the Midwife, Humans, Harlots) and also stars Steven Macintosh (The Confessions of Frannie Langton), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose) and Derek Riddell (Ugly Betty, Happy Valley).