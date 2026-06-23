Panasonic puts next-gen AV in focus

Photo supplied.

The company will showcase new RGB laser projectors and studio cameras at Mediatech Africa 2026 next week.

Panasonic’s new 1-Chip DLP RGB laser projector, the PT-HTQ20, will be among the company’s next-gen audiovisual (AV) technologies on show at Mediatech Africa 2026 next week.

The premier technology event will be held from 30 June to 2 July at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Panasonic’s exhibit will be located alongside regional partner DWR Distribution at Stand D60 in Hall 3.1.

The PT-HTQ20 projector is designed to deliver the colour performance and visual immersion traditionally associated with 3-Chip DLP projection systems. The device features Panasonic’s newly developed Vivid Prime RGB laser light-source technology to reach a more than 95% Rec. 2020 colour gamut coverage. According to Panasonic, the projector can deliver exceptionally rich, lifelike colour reproduction for immersive environments and experiential installations.

Photo supplied.

The PT-HTQ20 features 20,000 lumens of brightness, detailed 4K resolution and advanced image processing technologies designed to reduce colour breakup and banding. It is engineered to create highly realistic visual experiences while maintaining a compact footprint and the installation efficiency of a 1-Chip platform. Compatibility with Panasonic’s existing professional lens ecosystem, Intel SDM expansion capability and 20,000-hour maintenance-free operation can enhance appeal for consultants, integrators and rental staging professionals.

The PT-VMQ85 Series will be presented by Panasonic at the DWR booth. The LCD laser projection platform is designed to be compact and highly efficient for sporting simulations, classrooms, corporate meeting spaces, museums and collaborative professional environments. The system can deliver up to 8,000 lumens of brightness within a compact fixed-lens chassis. The VMQ85 Series combines 4K resolution and quiet operation, making it suitable for organisations seeking powerful visual performance with simplified installation and low maintenance requirements. For golf simulation specifically, the PT-VMQ85 has a dedicated Vivid Green Mode designed to render more natural turf and environmental greens.

Photo courtesy Panasonic.

Elsewhere at the show will be the Panasonic PT-RQ45K, a flagship 42,000-lumen 3-Chip DLP laser projector developed for large-scale venues and demanding live environments. The system aims to deliver exceptional colour reproduction in 4K and highly stable brightness performance. Panasonic says the PT-RQ45K is becoming a preferred solution for large-scale projection mapping, live entertainment, rental staging and immersive visitor attractions.

The company will showcase the new TL-55LV12A, a 55-inch COB dvLED display panel with a 1.2mm pixel pitch. The device is designed to make high-impact LED installations easier to specify, install and maintain. The TL-55LV12A features controller-less HDMI operation, VESA mounting compatibility and a slim, front-serviceable cabinet. The system can enable multiple panels to be combined into large-format displays. It aims to reduce the complexity traditionally associated with dvLED deployment.

Panasonic will showcase HIVE’s Beeblade Osmia and Beeblade Pluto SDM media engines integrated into the PT-RQ45 and PT-HTQ20 projectors, alongside a Beeblade Osmia deployed in a Beebox enclosure. HIVE can enable complex, creative visual experiences without large, power-hungry servers or feature-heavy software. The system is designed for museums, leisure attractions, live events, theme parks, and high-impact advertising.

Panasonic will showcase its latest digital signage portfolio and broadcast-focused technologies. The display will include a live production ecosystem led by the AK-UCX100 4K Studio Camera, described by Panasonic as the world’s first studio camera with built-in autofocus. The showcase will feature the AW-UE160 and AW-UE150 PTZ camera series for live entertainment production, along with hands-on demonstrations of KAIROS, Panasonic’s live production platform for flexible video workflows.

“Mediatech Africa represents an important opportunity for us to strengthen relationships across the region and demonstrate Panasonic’s continued investment in Africa,” says Tony Molloy, Panasonic Projector and Display division head for Middle East and Africa. “Africa remains a key market for Panasonic, and we are delighted to be exhibiting alongside DWR Distribution, whose expertise and local market support continue to play a vital role in delivering our technologies to customers across the continent. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the stand, discussing upcoming projects and showcasing solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the professional AV and broadcast industries.”