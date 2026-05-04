Panasonic preps new 4K LCD displays

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The SQ3 Series, aimed at continuous-use environments, includes six display sizes with an anti-glare coating.

Panasonic is preparing to launch a new range of high-visibility 4K LCD displays designed for always-on applications. The SQ3 Series will be available in the second quarter of 2026.

The displays form part of the Media, Entertainment and Visual Transformation (MEVIX) portfolio, a sub-brand for Panasonic’s visual products. The brand is operated by a dedicated business unit called Panasonic Projector and Display.

The SQ3 Series features 4K resolution (3,840 × 2,160), supporting image clarity across digital signage, presentations, and monitoring applications. Support for 4K at 60p aims to enable smooth video playback, while a 25% haze anti-glare coating reduces reflections in bright environments.

Photo supplied.

“The introduction of the SQ3 Series forms part of Panasonic’s broader strategy to strengthen and expand its professional MEVIX display offering across both Projection and LED technologies,” said Panasonic in a statement. “By continuously refreshing its line-up, the company is enabling customers to deploy scalable, fit-for-purpose visual solutions that meet the diverse demands of modern workplaces and public environments across the full vertical market spectrum.

“In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, organisations demand display solutions that are not only visually impactful but also dependable and easy to integrate. The SQ3 Series addresses these requirements with a balance of performance, flexibility and operational reliability – making it well suited to applications where consistent, around-the-clock operation is essential.”

The range is available in six sizes, including 86-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch models. Models measuring 65-inch and above use Advanced Super Dimensional Switch panels to support wide viewing angles, while 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch variants use Vertical Alignment panel technology.

Photo supplied.

The displays support installation flexibility with tilt capability of up to 20 degrees forward and backward. A built-in signal-detection function enables automatic power control based on input activity, supporting reduced power usage in continuous operation environments.

For integration, the series includes three HDMI inputs with HDMI CEC functionality and HDCP 2.2 support. Additional features include signal-based power management and compatibility with RS-232C and PJLink for remote management in centrally controlled systems.

Hartmut Kulessa, Panasonic Projector and Display head of marketing for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, says: “The introduction of the SQ3 Series reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our professional display portfolio in line with real-world customer needs.

“While this range is focused on delivering reliable, high-quality performance for everyday applications, it also plays an important role within our broader strategy to provide a complete and scalable ecosystem across display technologies. As customer requirements continue to evolve, we remain focused on expanding our offering with new innovations – including upcoming touch-enabled displays – to ensure we can support a wide range of professional environments both now and in the future.”