Still Good named Startup of the Year

Image courtesy Still Good modified by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The food-waste platform turns surplus groceries into discounted deals for shoppers and a faster stock-clearance channel for retailers.

Still Good has won the 2026 Startup of the Year Award, hosted by Innovation City in collaboration with Absa and Payfast by Network. The startup focuses on reducing food waste by connecting consumers to discounted surplus and near sell-by-date products through a technology-enabled platform that matches retailers with consumers in real time.

The awards celebrate South African startups driving growth, innovation, and global expansion. The event was held at Innovation City in Cape Town last month (14 May 2026).

Still Good received several prizes worth over R500,000 and the opportunity to work with a UX design and brand agency to help strengthen the company’s customer experience, brand positioning, and market presence. The prize includes access to Innovation City’s Kloof Street workspace and broader community, with curated business events and networking opportunities.

“Building a startup is hard, building a business is hard; you lose more than you win,” says Still Good CEO Steffen Burrows. “The key is just to make sure that your wins and your magnitude add up to more than your accumulative losses. Winning Startup of the Year is a great validation for what we do; it helps us push and carry on building.”

Small and medium-sized enterprises play an important role in the local economy, supporting approximately 60% of employment and contributing about 34% of GDP . These figures underscore their importance to economic activity and job creation, reinforcing the need for platforms that support and showcase emerging businesses.

Innovation City’s Startup of the Year Competition, which launched in 2022, supports early-stage, high-potential businesses in scaling from emerging players into recognised industry leaders. Finalists are selected based on team strength, market viability, and demonstrated revenue traction, before pitching to a panel of investors, corporates, and ecosystem enablers.

Michelle Kleu, Innovation City CEO, says: “Startup of the Year is designed to unlock meaningful opportunities for founders by connecting them with the right networks, capital, and expertise. We are excited to have partners like Absa and Payfast on board this year. Beyond the event itself, we hope this platform continues to evolve into something more enduring, where startups can access meaningful networks, and find the support and exposure they need as they grow their businesses.”

Tamu Dutuma, Absa head of strategy and transformation for Africa Regions Technology, says: “It was a privilege to serve as a judge and engage with the top 10 startups. At Absa, we believe in backing small businesses, which are a key driver of economic growth and job creation in South Africa. What stood out in these awards was the level of innovation, and how effectively these startups are turning ideas into practical solutions that address real challenges faced by customers, businesses, and communities. Many of these finalists are also leveraging technology in thoughtful ways to scale their impact and reach.”

Grant Carter, chief information officer for Payfast by Network, says: “The calibre of startups in this year’s cohort reflects the strength and momentum of South Africa’s innovation landscape. We congratulate all the finalists for their innovation, resilience, and ambition to build and scale their businesses.”