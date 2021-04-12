Pac-Man is back – with a 99-player option

Forty years after the classic Pac-phenomenon rocked the gaming world, Pac-Man is back in a new 99-man battle royale format.

It sounds even more enticing than the original: “Get back in the maze and chase down the iconic ghosts. Who will be the last Pac-Man standing? Switch between eight different strategies and send Jammer Pac-Man to get in your opponents’ way!”

Players can purchase downloadable custom themes to make the game look like Namco classics. Themes based on Xevious, Galaga, Dig Dug, and other classics can change the entire look of the game. There are twenty different classic themes to choose from, with an added extra: the sounds can also be customised.

The description from Nintendo sounds like the days of the traditional arcade game” “Eat a Power Pellets to turn the ghosts blue and make them vulnerable. Eat them to send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents! The more ghosts you eat, the more Jammers you’ll send! Eat a Ghost Train for a huge comeback!”

But this is not your grandfather’s Pac-Man. Players can gain the upper hand by switching between eight different preset strategies: speed up and send extra Jammers, among others. Switching at just the right moment gives one the edge over rivals.

The Pac-Man 99 digital game’s online mode is a special offer for Nintendo Switch Online members. Sign up here: https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/

For more information on the game, visit:

https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/pac-man-99-switch/