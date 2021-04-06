Apple Arcade launches biggest expansion yet

Apple has introduced two new game categories and added over 30 titles to Apple Arcade, its gaming subscription service. In addition to new exclusive Arcade Originals, including NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail, the service is introducing two new game categories, Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

Timeless Classics includes quintessential genres with titles like Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, Chess – Play & Learn, and Backgammon, while App Store Greats brings some of the best award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including Threes!, Mini Metro, and Fruit Ninja Classic, all ad-free.

“In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players’ privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends,” says Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store.

Apple provided the following information on the new Arcade Originals games:

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition (2K Games): NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade delivers stunning gameplay and the hit basketball simulation experience to the service. From 5-on-5 basketball featuring the latest NBA roster to over-the-top games on Blacktop, the game is filled with a variety of exciting game modes as players step into the shoes of their favourite NBA stars. The game features performance optimisations and higher graphic quality to deliver an authentic NBA experience in all its visual glory on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

Star Trek: Legends (Tilting Point LLC): The fate of the universe is in the player's hands as they step into the role of Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat, and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the U.S.S. Artemis. They'll warp into the Nexus, where they'll discover new worlds and recruit over 40 of their favourite characters from the entire franchise. Each legend has its own set of skills, abilities, and weapons, from Spock's Vulcan nerve pinch to Worf's deadly bat'leth.

Cut the Rope Remastered (Paladin Studios): The adorable Om Nom is back in the 3D remaster of the internationally acclaimed Cut the Rope puzzle game. Featuring the most popular levels across the series, as well as an abundance of new levels and content, players will cut ropes, avoid obstacles, and use boosters to deliver candy to Om Nom, the little green monster that loves sweets. Fun physics-based gameplay, an adorable main character, and exciting adventures await.

Some of the new Timeless Classics games include:

Really Bad Chess (Zach Gage): Really Bad Chess is just like chess, but with totally random pieces like eight knights, four bishops, and three pawns. For chess pros, the game will give them a new type of challenge. For novice players, it opens up the game for players to discover the joy of learning how to checkmate in their first games, instead of starting by studying openings.

Backgammon (Adikus): One of the oldest board games, Backgammon features a cool graphic design, soundtrack, and sound effects for gamers to play on their own or online against friends.

Tiny Crossword (PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd): Tiny Crossword caters to beginner, intermediate, or expert players with access to thousands of crossword puzzles of varying sizes, covering everything from movies to sports, history, and science. Players looking to keep their brains active and their minds sharp, look no further.

Some of the new App Store Greats games include:

Monument Valley (ustwo games): A surreal exploration game, players manipulate impossible architecture to guide the silent princess through a stunning world in Monument Valley. Players will encounter mysterious monuments, uncover hidden paths, unfold optical illusions, and outsmart the enigmatic Crow People.

Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club): Mini Metro is a subway simulation game in which players design the subway map for a growing city. New stations are popping up all the time, and it's up to the player to draw the routes that connect them. They'll redraw lines, build tunnels, place precious upgrades, and get everyone where they need to be.

Threes! (Sirvo LLC): The original number slider, Threes! is a tiny puzzle that grows on the player as they merge small numbers to create bigger numbers, and repeat to avoid gridlock.

Fruit Ninja Classic (Halfbrick Studios): The hit fruit-slicing game features multiple modes for players to slice and dice their way to a high score. They can use different blades and special bananas to maximum effect, and go crazy on the multislice Pomegranate.

Chameleon Run (Noodlecake): Chameleon Run is a fast and challenging auto-runner style game with a colourful twist. The goal is for players to switch their colour to match the ground as they run and jump through expertly crafted levels to achieve the fastest time.

Pricing and Availability