Outer Worlds sci-fi sequel launches today

‘The Outer Worlds 2’ features a new setting and storyline that build on the 2019 choice-driven game.

Stream of the Day

The Outer Worlds 2, a sequel to Obsidian Entertainment’s 2019 sci-fi role-playing game, launches today (29 October 2025). Players can take the role of an Earth Directorate agent investigating destructive rifts on the colony of Arcadia, where competing powers vie for control of humanity’s future.

The original title received critical acclaim for writing, humour, and player-driven storytelling, earning Game of the Year nominations and awards for narrative design.

The new chapter features an original cast and setting, centred on a conflict between the Protectorate government, a religious uprising, and corporate forces seeking to exploit Arcadia’s skip drive technology.

Image courtesy Obsidian Entertainment.

Gameplay retains the first-person exploration and branching dialogue of the original, with choices and character development shaping outcomes. Players can recruit companions, each with distinct motivations and abilities, whose relationships evolve based on player decisions.

Technical improvements include support for 4K resolution, ray tracing, and HDR. The game features DLSS, FSR, and XeSS upscaling technologies for improved performance. Ultra-wide display is supported.

Where to play The Outer Worlds 2?

The Outer Worlds 2 launches into Early Access today (29 October 2025). It is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Battle.net, Steam, and PlayStation 5.