Fresh faces and feuds debut in ‘The Witcher’ S4

With Liam Hemsworth at the helm, the fantasy drama’s new season follows the chaos of war as shifting loyalties and threats reshape the Continent.

The fourth season of The Witcher is streaming on Netflix from today (30 October 2025), featuring new faces and ferocious foes.

This season, Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as the magically enhanced monster hunter Geralt. While no official reason was given, reports point to creative differences and Cavill’s focus on other projects. Liam, not to be mistaken for his brother Chris Hemsworth (Thor in the Marvel franchise), has had roles in The Hunger Games, The Last Song and Poker Face.

After the Continent-altering events of season three, Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys.

“This is the beginning of what fans [of the books] will know as the Hanza,” the show’s creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix’s news companion site Tudum. “It’s the group traveling with Geralt for the rest of the books. This becomes his newfound family.

“He begins to realise that he needs help to get Yennefer and Ciri back, and when you need to help, you actually have to give of yourself as well. So, we start to watch the Hanza build and start to see that there are some amazing emotional connections to come there as well.

“It’s really fun. That’s still a struggle for Geralt. This is a man who has always claimed he doesn’t have emotions because he can’t. And we clearly know that is not true. We’ll start to see those boundaries tested again in season four.”

Warning! Spoilers ahead!

Following his defeat at the hands of the mage Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), who is allied with Nilfgaard, Geralt retreats to recover from his injuries. When he learns that Emhyr (Bart Edwards), the emperor of Nilfgaard, has reportedly found Ciri, Geralt regains his strength and sets out to rescue her, accompanied by Jaskier (Joey Batey) and Milva (Meng’er Zhang).

Unbeknown to him, Emhyr’s supposed discovery is a deception. The “Ciri” in Nilfgaard’s custody is actually Teryn (Frances Pooley), an elven novice whom Vilgefortz has kidnapped and manipulated into believing she is Ciri. The real Ciri, separated from her allies, begins a new chapter of her journey.

After the destruction of the Tor Lara tower, Ciri finds herself transported through a portal to the desolate Korath Desert. Alone and battling her growing powers, she endures the harsh landscape until she is captured by nomadic traders. A gang of rebellious youths known as the Rats rescue her, and after killing her captor, she assumes a new identity inspired by Falka, a notorious female rebel. Embracing her new persona, Ciri joins the Rats and continues her transformation.

Photo: SUSIE ALLNUTT.

At Aretuza, Yennefer confronts the aftermath of Vilgefortz’s betrayal and the death of her mentor Tissaia (MyAnna Buring). Despite her grief, she takes charge, uniting the surviving sorceresses and stepping into Tissaia’s role as the new leader of Aretuza.

Season four introduces several new characters, including Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy, The School for Good and Evil) as Regis, a seasoned barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who becomes an important figure in Geralt’s journey.

Also joining the cast are Sharlto Copley (District 9) as the ruthless bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy (The Following) as Skellen, Emhyr’s court advisor and spy, and Danny Woodburn (Watchmen) as the dwarf Zoltan.

In the aftermath of these events, Geralt recognises that neutrality is no longer possible. He resolves to stand with Ciri and Yennefer, joined by Jaskier and Milva as his steadfast companions in the battles to come.