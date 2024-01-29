Wheels of the Week: Drive retro into the future

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The GWM ORA 03 300 bursts onto the electric scene with a playful flair, standing out among its more serious competitors, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The ORA, which stands for open, reliable and alternative, makes a bold statement with its unique almost retro design – a low stance, wide cat-eye headlights, and a curvaceous silhouette that exudes mischief.

Initial impressions are overwhelmingly positive. Whether you find it endearing or a bit too cute, it undeniably grabs attention.

Stepping inside, the positive vibes continue. The dual-screen dashboard dominates the interior, creating a futuristic feel akin to boarding a spaceship. High-quality materials, soft-touch plastics, and stylish chrome accents give it an unexpectedly premium touch, especially given its reasonable price.

Behind the wheel, the ORA 03 is a lively companion. The base 300 super luxury trim offers decent acceleration. The EV smoothness makes city driving a pleasure and its nimble handling shines in tight traffic. However, if you push it hard, the lightweight chassis may feel a tad shaky, reminding you that it’s more of a cruiser than a corner-carver.

Range concerns are quickly dispelled with the ORA 03. Achieving 300km for the base model through sensible driving is easily attainable. Fast-charging capabilities make it a convenient choice for spontaneous getaways. However, do not expect stellar highway performance, as the range drops noticeably at higher speeds, and the regenerative braking, while effective, can be a bit abrupt in stop-and-go traffic.

Inside, the ORA 03 maintains its charm. The dual-screen infotainment system is feature-packed, though the interface may be a bit clunky at times. While Bluetooth connection is not a problem, unfortunately, ORA only supports Apple CarPlay. This proved to be a huge inconvenience with this ‘zooty’ car as I have an Android phone.

Comfortable seats and ample headroom make it a delightful space, even for taller passengers. The boot, while decent for a hatchback, will not accommodate an abundance of luggage.

While the ORA 03 holds promise, it is not flawless. The overly vigilant driver-assist features can be irritatingly protective, chiming in incessantly. The indicator does not take easily to being told when to stop it’s flicking. I almost qualified as a lucky-packet driver.

The ORA 03 breathes fresh air into the EV market. Its personality and zest prove that electric cars can be more than just serious and stoic. It is a car that invites a smile, and in today’s world, that is no small achievement. Just keep in mind that a touch of quirkiness comes with its undeniable charm.

Pricing for the GWM ORA 03 300 starts at R686,950.