Outlander gets tech-laden model

Mitsubishi widens the appeal of its newest off-road legend with a Super All-Wheel Control system across the range, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Mitsubishi’s new Outlander has won many hearts with a comprehensive level of standard specifications, paired with all-wheel drive technologies.

Now it is taking the specs a step further with a high-tech injection across its entire range. And it’s not tech for its own sake: it is designed to boost the vehicle’s off-road capability through the inclusion of Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system.

It also doesn’t mean it is making the brand unaffordable. Mitsubishi is also expanding its offering to five derivatives, with pricing now starting at a reasonable R699,995. That will build on the appeal that has already seen the Outlander named a semi-finalist in the Family category of the 2024 Car of the Year competition, hosted by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).

“The expansion of the Outlander range will allow more South Africans to get behind the wheel of this exciting vehicle by offering exceptional value for money across a wider variety of models, fitted with the equipment that meets the exacting requirements of our modern customers,” says Jeffrey Allison, GM of marketing at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA).

Mitsubishi says the Outlander is the most thoughtfully engineered vehicle it has ever developed, since it is based on a new platform that integrates a variety of new technologies, including the latest generation four-wheel drive systems and a hybrid drivetrain.

Mitsubishi provided the following information on the Outlander range

All derivatives are powered by the same 2.5-litre Duel VVT DOHC engine that utilises direct Injection to produce an exceptional 135kW at 6 000rpm and 245Nm at 3 600rpm. This engine is paired with a simulated eight-speed CVT transmission that ensures effortless acceleration, smooth gear changes, and a refined driving experience. The power delivery experience can also be tailored via a variety of drive modes including Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow, and Mud.

The transmission has been carefully programmed to keep the engine in the optimum range, ensuring excellent fuel efficiency and emissions, with a respectable combined cycle fuel consumption figure of 8,1 litres per 100km.

Off-road pedigree is maintained thanks to 210mm of ground clearance and Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) which uses intuitive sensors to maximise vehicle control, distributing power to all four wheels.

The cabin is truly modern with high levels of comfort and luxury ensured by soft-touch surfaces and premium materials. This includes quilted leather door inserts, a black headliner, and pillars. The leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel is tilt and telescopic adjustable and is home to cruise control buttons and paddle shifters.

A central feature of the interior is a 12,3-inch Digital Driver Display, this is complimented by either an eight-inch Smartphone link display or a nine-inch Smartphone-Link display with navigation, depending on the model chosen. All derivatives feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring capability.

Built around Mitsubishi Motor’s RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body structure, the Outlander features ultra-high tensile strength steel around the passenger compartment, which is further bolstered by an impact-absorbing front body structure and high-durability, low-deformation passenger compartment structure. All derivatives are fitted with seven airbags, ABS, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Emergency Stop signal system, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control as well as Active Stability and Traction Control.

Pricing:

Mitsubishi Outlander GL (New) R699 995 Mitsubishi Outlander GLS R759 995 Mitsubishi Outlander GLS Plus (New) R769 995 Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire R789 995 Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed (New) R809 995

The Outlander model range is covered by a three year/ 100 000km Manufacturer’s Warranty, five-year/90 000km service plan and five-year/ unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 15 000km.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is editor of GadgetWheels and is a member of the jury for the 2024 Car of the Year awards.