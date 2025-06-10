Vivo Y series makes big promise

Photo supplied.

The three smartphones in the lineup offer a mix of performance, durability, and storage across a range of options.

Vivo has launched the mid-range Y Series lineup in South Africa. It includes the Y29, Y19s Pro, and Y04 (256GB). The top-of-the-range Y29 comes with a service plan Vivo says is the most comprehensive in its price segment. Vivo calls it the “full 7-star quality promise”.

This includes a range of protection and support features focused on long-term reliability and performance. While the Y29 offers the complete set of benefits, the Y19s Pro and Y04 incorporate select elements aimed at enhancing durability and user confidence.

When a qualifying device is activated on or before 31 May 2026, the following seven benefits apply:

Military-grade damage protection – MIL-STD-810H impact resistance. SGS drop resistance certification – proven durability against accidental drops. 5-Year battery health – designed to maintain battery performance over time. 50-Month smooth performance – engineered for long-lasting, lag-free use (Y29 only). IP64 dust and water resistance – protection against splashes and dust. Protective TPU case – the Y29 includes a reinforced case, while the Y19s Pro and Y04 come with the standard TPU cover. 360° Accidental protection – one-time free repair of screen, back cover, camera glass, and frame. Available for 365 days on the Y29 and Y19s Pro, and 180 days on the Y04 (256GB).

“Our mission at vivo is to blend innovation with dependability,” says Tony Shi, GM of Vivo SA. “We believe that durability shouldn’t be exclusive to high-end smartphones. Our 7-star quality promise reflects our dedication to real-world protection, not just technical specs or marketing claims. It’s our way of showing that we stand by every one of these devices and every single customer.”

Vivo Y29 (8+256GB)

The Vivo Y29 is the flagship of the Y Series, featuring a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery. It features intelligent power management and an extended lifespan. It includes anti-drop armour design for added durability, a 120Hz smooth display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor. The device is covered by the full Vivo 7-star quality promise and is available at a recommended retail price of R7,999.

Vivo Y19s Pro (6+256GB)

The Vivo Y19s Pro combines performance with protective features, offering IP64 water and dust resistance, dual 300% audio booster speakers, and 365 days of 360° accidental protection. With 256GB of internal storage and Vivo’s 5-year battery health support, it is designed for long-term use and everyday reliability. The Y19s Pro is available at a recommended price of R5,999.

Vivo Y04 (256GB)

The Vivo Y04 offers 256GB of internal storage, making it one of the highest-capacity options in the entry-level segment. It features IP64 resistance, a 5,500mAh battery, and is supported by 180 days of 360° accidental appearance protection and Vivo’s 5-year battery health. Aimed at first-time smartphone users or those seeking a reliable secondary device, the Y04 is priced at R2,999.