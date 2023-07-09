Tecno Spark 10 5G released in SA

One of the best-known smartphone brands across the continent is increasingly making its presence felt in South Africa.

It’s not only the 5G capability that makes Tecno’s Spark 10 5G an attractive option for South Africans, as the device comes with other impressive features and specs.

These include a 6’6-inch HD screen that offers an amazing viewing experience for all your favourite content and mobile games; a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, which goes from zero to 50% charged in just 50 minutes thanks to an 18W in-the-box fast charger; the latest Android 13 software; and storage capacity of 64GB ROM.

The device’s camera setup is also something to talk about, with a 50MP rear camera complemented by an 8MP selfie camera. The rear camera’s pro mode allows you to manually adjust settings such as aperture, white balance and shutter speed to bring out the best in your photography skills. Or you can let the technology adapt automatically to ensure every photo is vibrant with natural colours and skin tones when capturing memorable moments in your life. As with other cameras in the Spark 10 Series range, the 8MP selfie camera setup features a flashlight with three adjustable brightness levels, ensuring that you can capture the best selfies no matter where you are or the lighting conditions around you.

Another standout feature of the Spark 10 5G, like all the other Spark 10 Series devices, is Tecno’s Memory Fusion. This technology draws unused read-only memory (ROM) and channels it for random access memory (RAM) operations. This enhances the device’s multi-tasking capacity, allows for seamless switching between applications that are running concurrently in the background, quickly retrieves frequently accessed files and apps, and stabilises the phone’s systems for more sustainable performance and longer battery life.

Availability

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is available from select Tecno retail partners including Vodacom stores, Game, and Edgars (availability varies per retailer and while stocks last); and is priced at a recommended retail price of R5,499.